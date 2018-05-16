By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oykos Greek Style Blueberry Yogurt 4X115g

image 1 of Oykos Greek Style Blueberry Yogurt 4X115g
£ 2.50
£0.54/100g
Each 110g pot contains
  • Energy635 kJ 152 kcal
    8%
  • Fat9.4g
    13%
  • Saturates6.1g
    30%
  • Sugars13.3g
    15%
  • Salt0.15g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Creamy yogurt with a fruit layer
  • Step into the world of Danone Oykos and enjoy a truly sumptuous taste experience...
  • Danone Oykos combines the gorgeously thick, silky texture of Greek-Style yogurt, with a generous layer of succulent fruit or smooth caramel just waiting to be discovered at the bottom of the pot.
  • Oykos. Probably the tastiest yogurt in the world!
  • Enjoy the divine taste of creamy Oykos with a luscious blueberry layer...
  • ...and why not indulge your senses and try one of our other Oykos flavours?
  • Strawberry, Salted Caramel, Peach
  • Pots not to be sold separately

Danone A company of the Danone Group

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 460g

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Blueberry (12%), Sugar (8%), Modified Maize Starch, Fruit and Vegetable Juice Concentrate, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Natural Flavour, Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Name and address

  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • Danone Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,

Return to

  • UK 0808-144-9451 Freephone
  • Danone UK Ltd,
  • PO Box 71027,
  • London,
  • W4 9GQ.
  • www.oykos.co.uk
  • IRL 1800 949992 Freephone
  • Danone Ireland Ltd,
  • Block 1,
  • Deansgrange Business Park,
  • Deansgrange,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

4 x 110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper serving (110g)%RI* (110g)
Energy kJ5776358
Energy kcal1381528
Fat (g)8.59.413
of which saturates (g)5.56.130
Carbohydrate (g)12.513.75
of which sugars (g)12.113.315
Fibre (g)0.40.4-
Protein (g)2.73.06
Salt (g)0.140.153
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

