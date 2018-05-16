Oykos Greek Style Blueberry Yogurt 4X115g

- Energy635 kJ 152 kcal8%
- Fat9.4g13%
- Saturates6.1g30%
- Sugars13.3g15%
- Salt0.15g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- Creamy yogurt with a fruit layer
- Step into the world of Danone Oykos and enjoy a truly sumptuous taste experience...
- Danone Oykos combines the gorgeously thick, silky texture of Greek-Style yogurt, with a generous layer of succulent fruit or smooth caramel just waiting to be discovered at the bottom of the pot.
- Oykos. Probably the tastiest yogurt in the world!
- Enjoy the divine taste of creamy Oykos with a luscious blueberry layer...
- ...and why not indulge your senses and try one of our other Oykos flavours?
- Strawberry, Salted Caramel, Peach
- Pots not to be sold separately
Danone A company of the Danone Group
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 460g
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Blueberry (12%), Sugar (8%), Modified Maize Starch, Fruit and Vegetable Juice Concentrate, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Natural Flavour, Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated between +1°C and +6°C max.
Produce of
Produced in Germany
Name and address
- Danone UK Ltd,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- Danone Ireland Ltd,
- Block 1,
Return to
- UK 0808-144-9451 Freephone
- Danone UK Ltd,
- PO Box 71027,
- London,
- W4 9GQ.
- www.oykos.co.uk
- IRL 1800 949992 Freephone
- Danone Ireland Ltd,
- Block 1,
- Deansgrange Business Park,
- Deansgrange,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
4 x 110g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per serving (110g)
|%RI* (110g)
|Energy kJ
|577
|635
|8
|Energy kcal
|138
|152
|8
|Fat (g)
|8.5
|9.4
|13
|of which saturates (g)
|5.5
|6.1
|30
|Carbohydrate (g)
|12.5
|13.7
|5
|of which sugars (g)
|12.1
|13.3
|15
|Fibre (g)
|0.4
|0.4
|-
|Protein (g)
|2.7
|3.0
|6
|Salt (g)
|0.14
|0.15
|3
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
