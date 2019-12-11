By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fin*12 Chicken Massaman Wonton Cups 240G

Tesco Fin*12 Chicken Massaman Wonton Cups 240G
£ 5.00
£20.84/kg

Offer

One wonton cup
  • Energy217kJ 52kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.1g
    4%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1143kJ / 274kcal

Product Description

  • 12 Filo pastry cups filled with chicken in a coconut and chilli sauce topped with chilli.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit www.tescoplc.com
  • Crisp pastry cups filled with mild Thai chicken curry, seasoned with lemongrass, coriander and a hint of chilli.
  • Mild Thai chicken currywith lemongrass, coriander and chilli in crisp pastry cups.
  • Quality & Freshness
  • Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using chicken from farms operating to these standards.
  • Mild Thai chicken curry with lemongrass, coriander and chilli in crisp pastry cups
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • All our party food cooks at the same temperature
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (20%), Coconut Milk, Onion, Potato, Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Red Pepper, Wheat Flour, Red Chilli, Green Pepper, Water, Shallot, Sugar, Tamarind, Cornflour, Lemongrass, Garlic, Salt, Galangal, Coriander Powder, Cardamom, Cinnamon Powder, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Powder, Mace, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Clove Powder.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, soya, peanuts and nuts.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 10-12 mins

Produce of

Produced in Thailand using chicken from Thailand. Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1143kJ / 274kcal217kJ / 52kcal
Fat16.5g3.1g
Saturates7.8g1.5g
Carbohydrate22.0g4.2g
Sugars5.5g1.0g
Fibre1.3g0.2g
Protein8.7g1.7g
Salt0.8g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

It's a "no " from me.

1 stars

I was going to buy these but then I read the the chicken came from Thailand. That put me off because how fresh is the chicken used and I prefere to support British farmers. So Its a no from me.

