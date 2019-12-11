Tesco Fin*12 Chicken Massaman Wonton Cups 240G

It's a "no " from me.
I was going to buy these but then I read the the chicken came from Thailand. That put me off because how fresh is the chicken used and I prefere to support British farmers. So Its a no from me.
Energy 1143kJ / 274kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (20%), Coconut Milk, Onion, Potato, Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Red Pepper, Wheat Flour, Red Chilli, Green Pepper, Water, Shallot, Sugar, Tamarind, Cornflour, Lemongrass, Garlic, Salt, Galangal, Coriander Powder, Cardamom, Cinnamon Powder, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Powder, Mace, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Clove Powder.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins
Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 10-12 mins
Produced in Thailand using chicken from Thailand. Packed in the U.K.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1143kJ / 274kcal
|217kJ / 52kcal
|Fat
|16.5g
|3.1g
|Saturates
|7.8g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|22.0g
|4.2g
|Sugars
|5.5g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.2g
|Protein
|8.7g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.1g
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
