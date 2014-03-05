Kalms Lavender Caps 14S
Offer
Product Description
- Lavender One-A-Day Capsules
- A traditional herbal medicinal product used for the temporary relief of the symptoms of mild anxiety such as stress and nervousness. Based on traditional use only.
- 2 weeks supply
Information
Ingredients
Active Ingredients per Soft Capsule: 80 mg of Oil from Flowering Tops of Lavender (Lavandula Angustifolia Miller, Aetheroleum), Also contains: Sorbitol
Storage
Do not store above 30°C.Store in original packaging. Do not use if foil strip is damaged. Expiry date: see base.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: For oral use only. Adults and the elderly. Take one capsule daily.
- The capsules should be swallowed whole with a full glass of water.
- Read the package leaflet before use.
Warnings
- Warnings: Do not exceed the stated dose. Do not use if you are:
- Under 18 years
- Pregnant or breastfeeding
- Allergic to any of the ingredients
- Are taking any medicine for sleep or anxiety.
- Ask your doctor or pharmacist for advice before taking any medicine.
- This product may impair your ability to drive or use machines. If affected, do not drive or use machines. You must contact a doctor if symptoms worsen, or do not improve after 2 weeks.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Name and address
- THR holder:
- Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH & Co. KG,
- D-76277 Karlsruhe,
- Germany.
Distributor address
- G. R. Lane Health Products Ltd.,
- Sisson Road,
- Gloucester,
- GL2 0GR,
- UK.
Return to
- G. R. Lane Health Products Ltd.,
- Sisson Road,
- Gloucester,
- GL2 0GR,
- UK.
Net Contents
14 x Capsules
Safety information
