Tesco Mini Creamy Garlic Chicken Kievs 300G

£ 3.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

  • Energy497kJ 119kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.4g
    9%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 888kJ / 212kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped chicken breast bites with a cream and garlic filling coated in breadcrumbs.
  • TENDER & HERBY Chicken bites with a creamy garlic filling, coated in breadcrumbs
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (58%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Milk, Single Cream (Milk) (2.5%), Semolina (Wheat), Garlic Purée (1.5%), Maize Starch, Wheat Protein, Maize Flour, Cornflour, Parsley, Rice Flour, Spices, Chicory Fibre, Yeast, Sea Salt, Dextrose, Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Sucrose.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 18-20 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 24 - 26 mins

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution, sauce may be hot.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 kievs (56g**)
Energy888kJ / 212kcal497kJ / 119kcal
Fat11.4g6.4g
Saturates2.5g1.4g
Carbohydrate12.7g7.1g
Sugars0.8g0.4g
Fibre0.8g0.4g
Protein14.4g8.0g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions a 300g packg typically weighs 282g.--
Pack contains 5 servings.--

Safety information

