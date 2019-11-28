Oatly Vanilla Custard 250Ml

Not nice.
Tastes like cheap vanilla ice cream. Runny like cream. Not terrible but not at all like custard.
Very disappointing
Love Oatly products but so disappointed with this. After whipping can only be compared to over sweetened frothy melted ice cream. Nothing like custard, I hate waste but threw this away.
Disappointing
While I love there Oatly milks, this was disappointing mainly because it didn't have the consistency of custard but was more like cream. I love custard on my apple crumble and used this instead and wish I hadn't bothered
best dairy free custard
awesome, great dairy free alternative. i could drink it, it's so good.
Too sweet and a bit runny
A bit too runny and far too sweet. The least attractive of the Oatly product range in my opinion.