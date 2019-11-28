By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Oatly Vanilla Custard 250Ml

2.5(5)Write a review
Oatly Vanilla Custard 250Ml
£ 1.20
£0.48/100ml

Product Description

  • Oat based vanilla flavoured alternative to custard.
  • As a kid, this was the type of product that you wanted to find in the kitchen when no one else was around so you could drink it. It tastes that good. Now that you are grown up, you know such behaviour isn't very adult but you should also know that we tried to make this so good that if you put a little on your finger, you would be tempted to revert back to those days when you were a kid and no one was in the kitchen to see you tip the jug and take a gulp.
  • Of course there is one big difference. This is made of oats, which means it is made from something that grows beautifully right out of the soil. Now over to the technical features section: whip it up to make it fluffy then maybe pour it straight onto some berries from your garden or that apple pie you were thinking about making.
  • Free from milk and soya
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Oat Base (Water, Oats 9%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Fully Hydrogenated Coconut and Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (E472b, E472e), Vanilla Flavour, Stabiliser (E415), Iodised Salt, Colour (Beta Carotene)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Milk, Soya
  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Keep refrigerated at no more than +8°C.Once opened consume within 5 days. Best before: See top of pack.

Produce of

Produced in Sweden

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cold!

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Oatly AB,
  • Företagsvägen 42,
  • 261 51 Landskrona,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Oatly UK Limited,
  • 81 Rivington Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 3AY,
  • United Kingdom.
  • info.uk@oatly.com
  • www.oatly.com

Net Contents

250ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy 700 kJ / 168 kcal
Fat 11 g
of which saturates 6.2 g
Carbohydrate 16 g
of which sugars 13 g
Fibre 0.9 g
Protein 0.8 g
Salt 0.14 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Not nice.

2 stars

Tastes like cheap vanilla ice cream. Runny like cream. Not terrible but not at all like custard.

Very disappointing

1 stars

Love Oatly products but so disappointed with this. After whipping can only be compared to over sweetened frothy melted ice cream. Nothing like custard, I hate waste but threw this away.

Disappointing

2 stars

While I love there Oatly milks, this was disappointing mainly because it didn't have the consistency of custard but was more like cream. I love custard on my apple crumble and used this instead and wish I hadn't bothered

best dairy free custard

5 stars

awesome, great dairy free alternative. i could drink it, it's so good.

Too sweet and a bit runny

3 stars

A bit too runny and far too sweet. The least attractive of the Oatly product range in my opinion.

Usually bought next

Alpro Vanilla Soya Custard 525G

£ 0.90
£0.17/100g

Offer

Oatly Creamy Oat Single Cream Alternative 250Ml

£ 0.95
£0.38/100ml

Oatly Foamable 1 Litre

£ 1.80
£1.80/litre

Vitalite Dairy Free Spread 500G

£ 1.40
£2.80/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here