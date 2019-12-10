By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Oatly Creamy Oat 250Ml

5(10)Write a review
Oatly Creamy Oat 250Ml
£ 0.95
£0.38/100ml

Product Description

  • Creamy oat - oat based alternative to single cream.
  • If this product could have a slogan, it would go something like this: “Now everyone can enjoy the same sauce.” What do you think about that line? You are probably unconvinced by the crafty choice of words by the writer, so think of it like this: A bunch of friends or family members all sit down to dinner. One is lactose intolerant, two are vegetarian, one is vegan, one loves meat and the other doesn't want anything to do with anything that comes from a cow. What do you do, make four different dishes? Exactly, imagine if there was a cooking cream that didn't contain cream but that tasted just like it and could make things easier for you when you are aiming to please your guests who haven't found a way to sync their priorities before arriving at your house for dinner. Well, there certainly is now.
  • Use as single cream
  • 13% fat
  • Free from lactose, milk protein and soya
  • Perfect in all kinds of cooking
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Oat Base (Water, Oats 9%), Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (E472e), Stabiliser (E415), Iodised Salt

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Lactose, Soya
  • Contains: Oats

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Once opened consume within 5 days. Best before date: see top of pack.

Produce of

Produced in Sweden

Name and address

  • Oatly AB,
  • Företagsvägen 42,
  • 261 51 Landskrona,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • Oatly UK Limited,
  • 81 Rivington Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 3AY,
  • United Kingdom.
  • info.uk@oatly.com
  • www.oatly.com

Net Contents

250ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy600 kJ/150 kcal
Fat13 g
of which saturates1.5 g
Carbohydrate6 g
of which sugars3.5 g
Fibre0.7 g
Protein1.0 g
Salt0.1 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent and very good value

5 stars

Excellent and very good value

This is absolutely great - I prefer it to their tu

5 stars

This is absolutely great - I prefer it to their tubs of crème fresh, which is also a great product. I have quite a few food intolerances, so ice cream is out. I had bought someone else's actual cream without lactose, but my inside reacted as if it was pure lactose - no way. So when I found this from a producer whose foods are so reliable, it ticked all the boxes and I would recommend it to everyone.

Love this

5 stars

Lovely in my coffee and to add to dishes that need cream. No discernible taste unlike some other plant milks.

Delicious

5 stars

This is really delicious, much nicer than soya cream.

Good alternative to dairy

4 stars

This is a good alternative to dairy single cream for use in coffee for example. It is not quite as thick as single cream, however, and doesn't have much taste.

Fantastic product

5 stars

Fantastic product - just like real cream but less greasy. Great texture and worked well with sweet and savoury dishes.

Excellent

5 stars

Fantastic product, really couldn't tell the difference between this and dairy cream.

This was so delicious in coffee. My husband and I

5 stars

This was so delicious in coffee. My husband and I both really enjoyed it. It was a great alternative to soya for those who don't use dairy. PLEASE get it back in stock!!

Brilliant Dairy free alternative to cream.

5 stars

This is an amazing alternative to single cream, for cooking, sauces, pouring. With a husband on a dairy free diet, it has helped me so much, as I can still do the dishes he loves,but with no cream. Great for those trying to lower the calorie count as well.

the best vegan substitute for double cream!

5 stars

the best vegan substitute for double cream!

Usually bought next

Oatly Foamable 1 Litre

£ 1.80
£1.80/litre

Free From Violife Cream Cheese Alternative 200G

£ 2.50
£1.25/100g

Free From Violife Sliced Cheese Alternative 200G

£ 2.50
£12.50/kg

Oatly Vanilla Custard 250Ml

£ 1.20
£0.48/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here