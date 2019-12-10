Oatly Creamy Oat 250Ml

Excellent and very good value
This is absolutely great - I prefer it to their tubs of crème fresh, which is also a great product. I have quite a few food intolerances, so ice cream is out. I had bought someone else's actual cream without lactose, but my inside reacted as if it was pure lactose - no way. So when I found this from a producer whose foods are so reliable, it ticked all the boxes and I would recommend it to everyone.
Love this
Lovely in my coffee and to add to dishes that need cream. No discernible taste unlike some other plant milks.
Delicious
This is really delicious, much nicer than soya cream.
Good alternative to dairy
This is a good alternative to dairy single cream for use in coffee for example. It is not quite as thick as single cream, however, and doesn't have much taste.
Fantastic product
Fantastic product - just like real cream but less greasy. Great texture and worked well with sweet and savoury dishes.
Excellent
Fantastic product, really couldn't tell the difference between this and dairy cream.
This was so delicious in coffee. My husband and I both really enjoyed it. It was a great alternative to soya for those who don't use dairy. PLEASE get it back in stock!!
Brilliant Dairy free alternative to cream.
This is an amazing alternative to single cream, for cooking, sauces, pouring. With a husband on a dairy free diet, it has helped me so much, as I can still do the dishes he loves,but with no cream. Great for those trying to lower the calorie count as well.
the best vegan substitute for double cream!
the best vegan substitute for double cream!