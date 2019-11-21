Tesco Tex Mex Chicken Enchiladas 480G

Not bad at all. I found it needed some sort of Pot
Not bad at all. I found it needed some sort of Potato product to accompany it. I cooked some frozen wedges and made a little salad which all worked well together.
Not even close to authentic...
As an american expat, and a latin-american expat at that, I get excited whenever I see latin, mexican or american style foods. So I had to try these...and very very let down :( This is not even remotely how a true enchilada should taste. I've made many in my lifetime, as has my family, this is NOT how they should taste. First, the sauce is not right, not authentic mexican flavours and too little of it. Enchilada tortilla's should be dipped in sauce, these were not and very very dry. The cheddar was wrong and not enough of it. Besides being true dry from lack of enough sauce, it also burned, by cooking by the directions. Very let down by this, really should not be called mexican or enchiladas. Maybe inspired by, but it comes nothing close to the real thing. Not enough flavour and the flavours in it where nothing like the real thing.
Our favourite
We enjoy these Tesco’s Enchiladas better than anyone else’s. Some of the others are too spicy for us, these are just perfect if you like them a bit milder. The sauce is absolutely delicious. I can’t recommend them enough.
Burnt!
Put this in the oven for 15 minutes at 190 degrees and it burnt, even though the packaging says 23 minutes. Burnt supper...thanks Tesco.
Very Disappointed - Don't Waste Your Money
Really looking forward to enjoying these - sauce was ok but was expecting some chicken and maybe some peppers and onion to be in the filling. We got five tiny cubes of chicken across all FOUR Enchiladas.NO peppers or onion
What's not to love!
I love Mexican food and these have become a regular favourite. I top with sour cream, chopped coriander and am in heaven. They are very good. As I only eat 2 enchiladas, I freeze the other two and they cook well from frozen.
Tastes like indian....
This is not even close to the mexican dish... the sauce smells like Tikka Massala... when I buy mexican it is meant to be mexican and not indian....
Buena comida
Brilliant ! One of my favourite TV dinners ! Love the portion size, really great. Filling is always great. Perfectly served with a sprinkle of cheese, and big bag of Doritos !
Need to baked more in initial preparation as the o
Need to baked more in initial preparation as the original 2 enchiladas were. Tried cooking your newer version of 4 by the instructions and many other temperatures and timings, but every time the same slimy base. I love the contents and flavour of them but the soggy base ruins an excellent product
yummy
Had these several times. Very tasty & a quick meal for two or a starter for four. Always use my halogen oven to heat them.