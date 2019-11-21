By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tex Mex Chicken Enchiladas 480G
£ 3.50
£7.30/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1612kJ 384kcal
    19%
  • Fat13.7g
    20%
  • Saturates6.5g
    33%
  • Sugars9.7g
    11%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 695kJ / 166kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken in a flour tortilla with a tomato and pepper sauce topped with grated cheese and paprika.
  • Hand rolled tortillas filled with a chicken, tomato & pepper sauce topped with Cheddar
  • Chicken and peppers in a spicy tomato sauce wrapped in soft tortillas
  • Pack size: 480g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (27%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Tomato Passata, Onion, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Pepper (5%), Single Cream (Milk), Yellow Pepper, Water, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Palm Oil, Sugar, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Malic Acid), Salt, Garlic Purée, Smoked Paprika, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Molasses, Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Ground Cumin, Oregano, Thyme, Concentrated Red Pepper Juice, Dried Bell Pepper Flakes, Black Pepper, Smoked Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Mustard Powder, Chipotle Chilli, Jalapeño Chilli, White Wine Vinegar, Onion Salt, Garlic Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 23 mins
From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 23 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 23 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 30 mins
From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove outer sleeve and film lid.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Sleeve. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

480g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml1/2 of a pack (232g **)
Energy695kJ / 166kcal1612kJ / 384kcal
Fat5.9g13.7g
Saturates2.8g6.5g
Carbohydrate16.2g37.6g
Sugars4.2g9.7g
Fibre2.2g5.1g
Protein10.8g25.1g
Salt0.7g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 480g typically weighs 464g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not bad at all. I found it needed some sort of Pot

4 stars

Not bad at all. I found it needed some sort of Potato product to accompany it. I cooked some frozen wedges and made a little salad which all worked well together.

Not even close to authentic...

1 stars

As an american expat, and a latin-american expat at that, I get excited whenever I see latin, mexican or american style foods. So I had to try these...and very very let down :( This is not even remotely how a true enchilada should taste. I've made many in my lifetime, as has my family, this is NOT how they should taste. First, the sauce is not right, not authentic mexican flavours and too little of it. Enchilada tortilla's should be dipped in sauce, these were not and very very dry. The cheddar was wrong and not enough of it. Besides being true dry from lack of enough sauce, it also burned, by cooking by the directions. Very let down by this, really should not be called mexican or enchiladas. Maybe inspired by, but it comes nothing close to the real thing. Not enough flavour and the flavours in it where nothing like the real thing.

Our favourite

5 stars

We enjoy these Tesco’s Enchiladas better than anyone else’s. Some of the others are too spicy for us, these are just perfect if you like them a bit milder. The sauce is absolutely delicious. I can’t recommend them enough.

Burnt!

1 stars

Put this in the oven for 15 minutes at 190 degrees and it burnt, even though the packaging says 23 minutes. Burnt supper...thanks Tesco.

Very Disappointed - Don't Waste Your Money

1 stars

Really looking forward to enjoying these - sauce was ok but was expecting some chicken and maybe some peppers and onion to be in the filling. We got five tiny cubes of chicken across all FOUR Enchiladas.NO peppers or onion

What's not to love!

5 stars

I love Mexican food and these have become a regular favourite. I top with sour cream, chopped coriander and am in heaven. They are very good. As I only eat 2 enchiladas, I freeze the other two and they cook well from frozen.

Tastes like indian....

1 stars

This is not even close to the mexican dish... the sauce smells like Tikka Massala... when I buy mexican it is meant to be mexican and not indian....

Buena comida

5 stars

Brilliant ! One of my favourite TV dinners ! Love the portion size, really great. Filling is always great. Perfectly served with a sprinkle of cheese, and big bag of Doritos !

Need to baked more in initial preparation as the o

1 stars

Need to baked more in initial preparation as the original 2 enchiladas were. Tried cooking your newer version of 4 by the instructions and many other temperatures and timings, but every time the same slimy base. I love the contents and flavour of them but the soggy base ruins an excellent product

yummy

5 stars

Had these several times. Very tasty & a quick meal for two or a starter for four. Always use my halogen oven to heat them.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

