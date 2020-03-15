Renova Kitchen Towel Single Roll Various Colours

Fabulous for a bit of fun in the kitchen!
I wanted to introduce some colour into my ivory and grey kitchen. I had some quite vibrant pink flowers on my windowsill so went for the fuschia. It is not next to the flowers but I love the colour. It is not as thick as the top kitchen towel rolls but I don't care! ( I am tempted to go for the blue next time :-)
Not recommended
Had this as a substitute and didn't realise it was a horrible green, also too big for the window sill. How do you sort out subs at the door when you're busy throwing things behind you because there are no bags, nightmare
I have bought this product for a number of years a
I have bought this product for a number of years as it is exactly the colour i require and is very good quality. I went to buy more a couple of weeks ago and there were none at my local store. I returned a few days later but still none. I have returned again today and still none. I also went to another 2 stores to check but no pink. Can you tell me if this has been discontinued. Thank you
Love it
Good quality and love the colour
It lasts forever and I love the bright colours.
Big Roll
Love the pink roll. Good quality, lots of paper. I was really surprised how the ink stayed in the roll even when wet.
Super strong and absorbent.
