Renova Kitchen Towel Single Roll Various Colours

Product Description

  • Double Face Paper Towel: Coloured paper outside, white paper inside.
  • Thank you for buying Renova!
  • Dress your kitchen in style and surprise your guests with our coloured kitchen rolls!
  • These kitchen rolls come with the double faced paper feature, where the inner layer is white and the outer sheet is available in 7 vibrant colours.
  • We all know that size matters. For extended durability, these rolls are taller and wider, with three times more towels than Renova's standard rolls.
  • Each Roll:
  • 120 Sheets
  • 2 Ply
  • Sheet size: 27.9 cm x 24.0 cm
  • Single roll pack
  • 1 Pack= 1 Coloured Roll
  • Available colours: Fuchsia, Yellow, Blue, Orange, Green, Red and White.
  • Please add a note for your picker of your colour preference.
  • 27.9 cm x 24.0 cm
  • 11.0 x 9.4 in
  • The sexiest paper on earth
  • Double faced paper, one side white
  • 1 fuchsia & white paper towel roll
  • 2 ply
  • 120 towels/roll
  • Pack size: 120SHT

Information

Produce of

Made with smiles in the European Union

Preparation and Usage

  • May be used safely for the intended purpose and may come into direct contact with foodstuffs as well with the human skin and the mucous membranes for a short period of time. Not suitable, when wet, for contact with textiles.

Warnings

  • WARNING: To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and children

Name and address

  • Renova FPA,
  • S.A. 2354-001 Torres Novas,
  • Portugal.

Return to

  • Visit us!
  • www.myrenova.com
  • info@myrenova

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and children

Fabulous for a bit of fun in the kitchen!

5 stars

I wanted to introduce some colour into my ivory and grey kitchen. I had some quite vibrant pink flowers on my windowsill so went for the fuschia. It is not next to the flowers but I love the colour. It is not as thick as the top kitchen towel rolls but I don't care! ( I am tempted to go for the blue next time :-)

Not recommended

3 stars

Had this as a substitute and didn't realise it was a horrible green, also too big for the window sill. How do you sort out subs at the door when you're busy throwing things behind you because there are no bags, nightmare

I have bought this product for a number of years a

5 stars

I have bought this product for a number of years as it is exactly the colour i require and is very good quality. I went to buy more a couple of weeks ago and there were none at my local store. I returned a few days later but still none. I have returned again today and still none. I also went to another 2 stores to check but no pink. Can you tell me if this has been discontinued. Thank you

Love it

5 stars

Good quality and love the colour

It lasts forever and I love the bright colours.

5 stars

It lasts forever and I love the bright colours.

Big Roll

5 stars

Love the pink roll. Good quality, lots of paper. I was really surprised how the ink stayed in the roll even when wet.

Super strong and absorbent.

5 stars

Super strong and absorbent.

