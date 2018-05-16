Palmers Coconut Formula Cream 60G

Product Description
- Coconut Oil Formula Coconut Oil Hand Cream
- Palmer's® Coconut Oil Formula™ products contain ethically and sustainably sourced Coconut Oil and Tahitian Monoï Oil, infused with Tiaré flower petals. These raw, natural ingredients deliver luxuriously rich moisturization for decadently pampered skin. Palmer's® Coconut Oil Hand Cream envelops hands in a glove-like protective barrier, that locks in moisture and softens skin's texture.
- Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera) Deeply Moisturizes & Softens
- Monoï Oil (Gardenia Tahitensis Flower) Hydrates & Pampers
- Sweet Almond Oil (Amygdalus Dulcis) Soothes & Comforts Skin
- Palmer's is against animal testing.
- Due to high concentration of natural ingredients, product color and consistency may vary.
- Raw coconut oil (cocos nucifera) harvested from the coconut palm
- No parabens, phthalates
- No mineral oil
- No gluten, sulfates or dyes
- Formulated with ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients
- Made with natural coconut oil and monoi
- 24 hour moisture
- Made with natural vitamin E (tocopherol)
- Pack size: 60G
Information
Ingredients
Water (Aqua), Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Extract, Glycerin, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Di-PPG-3 Myristyl Ether Adipate, PEG-100 Stearate, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Dimethicone, Tocopherol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Gardenia Tahitensis Flower Extract, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Water, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, LMacadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Euconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Nonfat Dry Milk (Sine Adipe Lac), Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Tetrasodium EDTA, Sodium Polyacrylate, Isopropyl Myristate, Pentylene Glycol, Decylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Coumarin
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Produce of
Made in USA
Warnings
- WARNINGS: For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Keep out of reach of children.
Name and address
- E.T. Browne (U.K.) Ltd.,
- London,
- N3 1XW,
- England.
Return to
- www.palmers.com
Net Contents
60g ℮
Safety information
