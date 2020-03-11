Palmers Coconut Formula Lotion 250Ml

Product Description
- Coconut Oil Formula Body Lotion
- Palmer's® Coconut Oil Formula™ products contain ethically and sustainably sourced Coconut Oil and Tahitian Monoï Oil, infused with Tiaré flower petals. These raw, natural ingredients deliver luxuriously rich moisturization for decadently pampered skin.
- Palmer's® Coconut Oil Body Lotion contains high levels of naturally occurring fatty acids and proteins that are essential in keeping skin radiant and healthy looking.
- Coconut Oil
- (Cocos Nucifera)
- Deeply Moisturizes & Softens
- Monoï Oil
- (Gardenia Tahitensis Flower)
- Hydrates & Pampers
- Sweet Almond Oil
- (Amygdalus Dulcis)
- Soothes & Comforts Skin
- Palmer's® is against animal testing
- Due to high concentration of natural ingredients, product color and consistency may vary.
- Made with natural vitamin E (tocopherol)
- Raw coconut oil (cocos nucifera) harvested from the coconut palm
- Formulated with ethically and sustainably sourced ingredients
- Made with natural coconut oil and monoï
- 24 hour moisture
- No parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, gluten, sulfates and dyes
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Water (Aqua), Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Extract, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Stearic Acid, Isopropyl Myristate, Propylene Glycol, Cetyl Alcohol, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Tocopherol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Gardenia Tahitensis Flower Extract, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Nonfat Dry Milk (Sine Adipe Lac), Triethanolamine, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Carbomer, Glycerin, PEG-40 Stearate, Pentylene Glycol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Decylene Glycol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Stearyl Alcohol, Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Coumarin
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Produce of
Made in USA
Warnings
- Warnings: For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Keep out of reach of children.
Recycling info
Dispenser. Recyclable
Name and address
- E.T. Browne (U.K) Ltd.,
- London,
- N3 1XW,
- England.
Return to
- E.T. Browne (U.K) Ltd.,
- London,
- N3 1XW,
- England.
- www.palmers.com
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Safety information
