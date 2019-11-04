By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco British Turkey Breast Quickcook Steaks 380G

3.5(5)Write a review
Tesco British Turkey Breast Quickcook Steaks 380G
£ 3.35
£8.82/kg
One typical turkey breast steak
  • Energy486kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars<0.1
    <1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 578kJ / 137kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A skinless, boneless turkey breast steaks.
  • From trusted British farms. Our British turkeys are reared by selected farmers and are free to roam in spacious barns with natural daylight to ensure their wellbeing.
  • Hand selected by butchers and thinly sliced for a quick cook
  • Pack size: 380g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (100%).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated grill for 6-8 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin UK

Preparation and Usage

  • To avoid cross contamination do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods.

    Was hands after touching raw poultry.

Number of uses

approx. 4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

380g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy578kJ / 137kcal486kJ / 115kcal
Fat2.3g2.0g
Saturates0.8g0.6g
Carbohydrate0.7g0.6g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein28.3g23.7g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 380g typically weighs 336g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

These are good quality meat, and fine if you are i

4 stars

These are good quality meat, and fine if you are intending to chop them up for a casserole etc. However, if you want to serve a whole steak per person, don't buy online. You need to see the packet you are buying. All the packets are the same price/weight, so they balance them out to fit. Quite often there will be 3 good size steaks plus a tiny one, not much more than half the size hiding at the bottom, to keep the pack weight right. Other times you might just get 3 very large ones, or even 5 very small ones, but usually it's 4 unequal pieces.

Nice turkey steaks. They're not very thick, but ch

5 stars

Nice turkey steaks. They're not very thick, but chuck two in the ovan (which I find is about 1 normal steak) for 10 mins (electric, 200) and you've got yourself some nice bit of meat. In this pack you can usually expect anywhere from 3-5 steaks per pack, usually 4.

Use by date too close

3 stars

The turkey steaks should have a best before date of 5+ days ahead. Delivered evening 1st March to be eaten by 3rd March. Not impressed

convenient

5 stars

v tasty, quick under the grill

These are a poor substitute for turkey breast stea

1 stars

These are a poor substitute for turkey breast steaks. Please reinstate the steaks

