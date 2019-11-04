Tesco British Turkey Breast Quickcook Steaks 380G

These are good quality meat, and fine if you are i
These are good quality meat, and fine if you are intending to chop them up for a casserole etc. However, if you want to serve a whole steak per person, don't buy online. You need to see the packet you are buying. All the packets are the same price/weight, so they balance them out to fit. Quite often there will be 3 good size steaks plus a tiny one, not much more than half the size hiding at the bottom, to keep the pack weight right. Other times you might just get 3 very large ones, or even 5 very small ones, but usually it's 4 unequal pieces.
Nice turkey steaks. They're not very thick, but chuck two in the ovan (which I find is about 1 normal steak) for 10 mins (electric, 200) and you've got yourself some nice bit of meat. In this pack you can usually expect anywhere from 3-5 steaks per pack, usually 4.
Use by date too close
The turkey steaks should have a best before date of 5+ days ahead. Delivered evening 1st March to be eaten by 3rd March. Not impressed
convenient
v tasty, quick under the grill
These are a poor substitute for turkey breast stea
These are a poor substitute for turkey breast steaks. Please reinstate the steaks