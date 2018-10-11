By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco British Turkey Diced Breast 300G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco British Turkey Diced Breast 300G

This product is only available for delivery between 29/12/2019 and 31/01/2020.

£ 2.70
£9.00/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 29/12/2019 and 31/01/2020.

Typical values per 100g
  • Energy766kJ 181kcal
    9%
  • Fat2.9g
    4%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 639kJ / 151kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh Class A skinless and boneless diced turkey breast.
  • From trusted British farms. Our British turkeys are reared by selected farmers and are free to roam in spacious barns with natural daylight to ensure their wellbeing.
  • Hand diced by butchers for a naturally lean cut
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (100%).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry Heat a little oil in a frying pan or wok until hot. Fry for 8-10 minutes, turning frequently. TipPlace one cube into the pan and if it sizzles, pan is ready. If not, heat for a little longer.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging
    Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
    Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
    To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods
    Wash hands after touching raw poultry.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml1/2 of a pack (120g**)
Energy639kJ / 151kcal766kJ / 181kcal
Fat2.4g2.9g
Saturates0.4g0.5g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.1g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein32.2g38.6g
Salt0.5g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 300gg typically weighs 240g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not the best cuts of poultry

1 stars

Sometime the turkey would be nice cuts but most times it had large silvery gristle threads through the chunks so once you selects best bits and cut off the bad not much left

Usually bought next

Tesco Vegetable & Beansprout Stir Fry 320G

£ 1.00
£3.13/kg

Offer

Tesco 2 British Chicken Breast Fillets 300G

£ 1.80
£6.00/kg

Boswell Farms Diced Beef 400G

£ 2.45
£6.13/kg

Tesco Egg Noodles 300G

£ 1.35
£4.50/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here