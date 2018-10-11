Tesco British Turkey Diced Breast 300G

Not the best cuts of poultry
Sometime the turkey would be nice cuts but most times it had large silvery gristle threads through the chunks so once you selects best bits and cut off the bad not much left
Typical values per 100g: Energy 639kJ / 151kcal
INGREDIENTS: Turkey Breast (100%).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pan Fry Heat a little oil in a frying pan or wok until hot. Fry for 8-10 minutes, turning frequently. TipPlace one cube into the pan and if it sizzles, pan is ready. If not, heat for a little longer.
Produced in the U.K., Origin UK
Remove all packaging
Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
To avoid cross contamination, do not wash raw poultry and use separate chopping boards and utensils for raw poultry and ready to eat foods
Wash hands after touching raw poultry.
2 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|1/2 of a pack (120g**)
|Energy
|639kJ / 151kcal
|766kJ / 181kcal
|Fat
|2.4g
|2.9g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|32.2g
|38.6g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When cooked according to instructions 300gg typically weighs 240g.
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
