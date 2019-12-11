By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4(12)Write a review
Tesco Turkey Bone In Thigh Joint 1.25Kg

This product is only available for delivery between 29/12/2019 and 31/01/2020.

£ 3.35
£2.68/kg



Per 125g
  • Energy733kJ 175kcal
    9%
  • Fat9.0g
    13%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 587kJ / 140kcal

Product Description

  • Skin on bone in whole turkey thigh seasoned with black pepper.
  • From trusted British farms: Our British turkeys are reared by selected farmers and are free to roam in spacious barns with natural daylight to ensure their wellbeing.
  • Bone in and seasoned with cracked black pepper for flavour.
  • Pack size: 1.25kg

Information

Ingredients

Turkey Thigh (99%), Black Pepper.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 18 hours in a refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180°C / Fan 160°C / Gas 4 1 hr 45 mins - 2 hrs For best results. Place turkey joint into a roasting tray and cover with kitchen foil. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 1 hour. Remove the foil, spoon juices over the joint and continue cooking for a further 45-60 minutes. Cover with foil and allow to rest for 15 minutes before carving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw met.
  • Poultry is cooked if the juices run clear when the deepest part of the flesh is pierced with a thin skewer.
  • If they are pink, continue cooking for a few minutes and retest.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains raw meat.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Label. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.25kg

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g
Energy587kJ / 140kcal733kJ / 175kcal
Fat7.2g9.0g
Saturates2.2g2.8g
Carbohydrate0.5g0.6g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein18.1g22.6g
Salt0.2g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: This product contains raw meat.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

I love Turkey but I’m a single guy so buying a who

5 stars

I love Turkey but I’m a single guy so buying a whole bird is not very practical. I’ve bought these Turkey thighs a few times now and I absolutely love them. I can get three hearty meals out of one of them so it’s really great value. My advice for cooking them is to stuff lemon and sprigs of rosemary under the skin and make up a paste with butter, smoked paprika, lemon zest, salt and pepper and slather it all over the meat and under the skin. Make up some balls of foil and put them on the bottom of your slow cooker, then more sprigs of rosemary and lemon halves, and then the turkey on top. Bear in mind that you have to be able to close the lid of the slow cooker so don’t make the balls of foil too big. You just need them to be high enough that the meat doesn’t poach in its own drippings. Let it cook for 8 hours on low. When it’s done you can stick the Turkey under your grill for a few minutes to crisp the skin. Delicious!

Well worth the money I would definitely recommend

5 stars

You get a lot of meat on this for your money

I got this on recommendation from someone else . H

1 stars

I got this on recommendation from someone else . How I wish I didn’t . I’m surprised it says the turkeys are free to roam outdoors because this turkey is absolutely tasteless. And has probably put me off permanently. I don’t eat that much meat but if I do I like it to have a decent flavour and texture. I’d rather spend more for better quality. Although a bit too fibrous I’d say drumsticks at least used to have more taste .

please sir Can I have some more.

5 stars

Very good quality. Good value for money.

Takes a little longer in the oven 😊

4 stars

Takes a little longer in the oven 😊

Delicious value for money turkey

5 stars

This is excellent value for money,I bought it for my four French bulldogs and my pug.I cook a large chicken each day for them to have with their dry food.I bought this not expecting much for the price,but upon cooking a gorgeous smell came from the oven.After I had removed the one bone,which was simple,I shredded all of the meat ( no fat) and there was a HUGE amount of juicy meat.Very highly recommended.My (human) son tried some on a barm cake with apple sauce and stuffing and said that it was "Delicious"

will buy again

5 stars

it was lovey very tender

Stringy

1 stars

The joint looked great when cooked to instructions but the meat was very string-like and we didn't like it at all. There wasn't much meat on the bone also. Put us right off turkey!

Excellent value for money. Lovely and tasty turkey

5 stars

Excellent value for money. Lovely and tasty turkey. Definitely recommend. Well done Tesco.

PLEASE BRING THIS BACK, it is EXCELLENT!

5 stars

Please bring it back!!!! It is MUCH better than the turkey drumstick, tastier, juicier, and without those dreadful tendons.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

