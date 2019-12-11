Tesco Turkey Bone In Thigh Joint 1.25Kg

I love Turkey but I’m a single guy so buying a who
I love Turkey but I’m a single guy so buying a whole bird is not very practical. I’ve bought these Turkey thighs a few times now and I absolutely love them. I can get three hearty meals out of one of them so it’s really great value. My advice for cooking them is to stuff lemon and sprigs of rosemary under the skin and make up a paste with butter, smoked paprika, lemon zest, salt and pepper and slather it all over the meat and under the skin. Make up some balls of foil and put them on the bottom of your slow cooker, then more sprigs of rosemary and lemon halves, and then the turkey on top. Bear in mind that you have to be able to close the lid of the slow cooker so don’t make the balls of foil too big. You just need them to be high enough that the meat doesn’t poach in its own drippings. Let it cook for 8 hours on low. When it’s done you can stick the Turkey under your grill for a few minutes to crisp the skin. Delicious!
Well worth the money I would definitely recommend
You get a lot of meat on this for your money
I got this on recommendation from someone else . H
I got this on recommendation from someone else . How I wish I didn’t . I’m surprised it says the turkeys are free to roam outdoors because this turkey is absolutely tasteless. And has probably put me off permanently. I don’t eat that much meat but if I do I like it to have a decent flavour and texture. I’d rather spend more for better quality. Although a bit too fibrous I’d say drumsticks at least used to have more taste .
please sir Can I have some more.
Very good quality. Good value for money.
Takes a little longer in the oven 😊
Delicious value for money turkey
This is excellent value for money,I bought it for my four French bulldogs and my pug.I cook a large chicken each day for them to have with their dry food.I bought this not expecting much for the price,but upon cooking a gorgeous smell came from the oven.After I had removed the one bone,which was simple,I shredded all of the meat ( no fat) and there was a HUGE amount of juicy meat.Very highly recommended.My (human) son tried some on a barm cake with apple sauce and stuffing and said that it was "Delicious"
will buy again
it was lovey very tender
Stringy
The joint looked great when cooked to instructions but the meat was very string-like and we didn't like it at all. There wasn't much meat on the bone also. Put us right off turkey!
Excellent value for money. Lovely and tasty turkey
Excellent value for money. Lovely and tasty turkey. Definitely recommend. Well done Tesco.
PLEASE BRING THIS BACK, it is EXCELLENT!
Please bring it back!!!! It is MUCH better than the turkey drumstick, tastier, juicier, and without those dreadful tendons.