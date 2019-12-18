John Frieda Frizz Ease Miracle Recovery Conditioner 500Ml

Product Description
- Conditioner
- Replenish moisture and repair the look and feel of dry, heat-damaged hair. This frizz-defying conditioner repairs dry, heat damaged hair, helping seal split ends, and restoring shine for soft, manageable hair.
- Soften & repairs damaged hair
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Behenyl Alcohol, Bis(C13-15 Alkoxy) PG-Amodimethicone, Dipropylene Glycol, Dimethicone, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Parfum, Propylene Glycol, Benzyl Alcohol, PEG-14M, Dimethiconol, Quaternium-91, Cetrimonium Methosulfate, Lactic Acid, Glycine, Malic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Bis-Methoxypropylamido Isodocosane, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Hydrolyzed Silk, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Butylphenyl Methylpropional
Produce of
Made in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Smooth from root to tip through wet hair after shampooing with Miraculous Recovery Shampoo, and then rinse well.
Name and address
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
Return to
- For further information, visit www.johnfrieda.co.uk or call 0800 652 1496 (UK) or 1800 947 180 (IRE)
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020