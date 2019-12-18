John Frieda Sheer Blonde Go Blonder Shampoo 500Ml

Product Description
- Shampoo
- Get a lighter blonde that feels as good as it looks. Our Lightening Shampoo renews blonde hair's healthy appearance and touch, without drying it out.
- Gradually lightens for sunlit blonde
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Lactic Acid, Glycol Distearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Betaine, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Parfum, Cocamide MEA, Benzyl Alcohol, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Disodium EDTA, Malic Acid, Glycine, PPG-9, Stearoxypropyl Dimethylamine, Acid Yellow 3, C14-28 Isoalkyl Acid, Butylene Glycol, Crocus Sativus Flower Extract, Curcuma Longa Root Extract, C14-28 Alkyl Acid, Propylene Glycol, Methychloroisothiazolinone, Stearyl Alcohol, Methylisothiazolinone, Vitis Vinifera Juice Extract, Acid Orange 7, Acid Violet 43, Citrus Medica Limonum Peel Extract, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Helianthus Annuus Seed Extract, Glycerin, Alcohol, Tocopherol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Vitis Vinifera Seed Extract, Limonene, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal
Produce of
Made in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Work gently through wet hair, lather, rinse well and follow with Go Blonder Lightening Conditioner. Use daily to optimise lightening.
Warnings
- CAUTION: For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with fabrics and household surfaces to prevent staining. If contact occurs, clean up immediately.
Name and address
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
Return to
- For further information, visit www.johnfrieda.co.uk or call 0800 652 1496 or 1800 947 180 (IRE)
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Safety information
