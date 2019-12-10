By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Haig Club Clubman Whisky 70Cl

3(5)Write a review
image 1 of Haig Club Clubman Whisky 70Cl
£ 15.00
£21.43/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Single Grain Scotch Whisky
  • Haig Club Clubman is a modern and stylish Single Grain Scotch Whisky developed in partnership between Diageo and global icon David Beckham and British entrepreneur Simon Fuller. Distilled at Cameronbridge Distillery, founded in 1824 by John Haig, Haig Club Clubman is matured exclusively in Fresh Bourbon Casks which give a layer of wonderful sweet, vanilla and coconut flavour to the Scotch. This combines perfectly when mixed with the sweet caramel of cola, creating an enjoyable drink which is refreshing in taste and perfect in its simplicity. In addition to being lighter and more subtle in flavour, Clubman also mixes very well indeed, sitting in perfect harmony with other cocktail ingredients. Try Haig Club Clubman and cola for a delicious, long mixed drink
  • Haig Club is built on nearly 400 years of distilling heritage and the House of Haig can trace its whisky producing roots back to the seventeenth century. In 1824 John Haig established the Cameronbridge distillery and it was there that he pioneered the art of producing grain whisky in continuous Coffey and Stein stills - an invention which laid the foundations for the growth and success of the modern Scotch Whisky industry. Haig Club is born of that Haig family legacy of innovation and excellence in whisky making. The Haig Club unique bottle design draws on a history of innovative bottles produced by the House of Haig, including the Haig Dimple Bottle, recognisable the world over. Haig Clubman retains the signature Haig Club blue glass and the distinctive square style is elongated creating a new aesthetic and stand-out silhouette. The Haig Club brand was inspired in part by archive materials dating back to the 1920's in which Haig whisky was advertised as "The clubman's whisky".
  • A modern & stylish single grain Scotch whisky rooted in the authenticity of the House of Haig.
  • Haig Club Clubman is a modern and stylish Single Grain Scotch Whisky matured exclusively in Bourbon casks
  • The launch of Haig Club Clubman points to an exciting new direction in Scotch
  • Notes of vanilla and dried fruits result in a light, sweet and vibrant taste with a smooth, clean finish
  • Clubman and Cola: the sweet, vanilla flavour of the scotch combines perfectly with the sweet caramel of Cola
  • Distilled at Cameronbridge Distillery, founded in 1824 by John Haig, Haig Club Clubman is matured exclusively in fresh, bourbon casks creating a scotch whisky which is sweet, light and easy to drink
  • Haig Club Clubman opens up the Scotch category to new people as a result of its lighter and subtle flavour that mixes perfectly with cola to make a delicious long, mixed drink
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Notes of vanilla and dried fruits result in a light, sweet and vibrant taste with a smooth, clean finish

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Mix with Cola

Name and address

  • Cameron Bridge Distillery,
  • Cameron.

Return to

  • Cameron Bridge Distillery,
  • Cameron.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Crap!

2 stars

I've tasted better unbraded whisky than this crap.

Hi First of all I live in Scotland and it means I

5 stars

Hi First of all I live in Scotland and it means I know little bit from whiskey I mean just taste of whiskeys and second I m Persian ,proudly one of Persians discovered alcohol . In my eyes this a good whiskey . I have tried lots of whiskeys ,I can tell it Is nice and I’m enjoying it.hope they keep the quality . My first choice is always single malt but I like to drink this one too.

Smooth

4 stars

I am not sure why it’s got so many bad reviews as it’s a very decent whiskey in very good price!

One to keep in your drinks’ cupboard

4 stars

A very light and smooth whisky and at a great price point when on offer - at which time I usually stock up. The vanilla notes enhance its smoothness. Love the blue bottle!

Don't let the adverts draw you in

1 stars

If you are after a way to blow money on mixer liquor then this could be the answer. Don't for a second think this can hold up against the regular single malts. Disgusting.

Usually bought next

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey 1L

£ 20.00
£20.00/litre

Offer

Bombay Sapphire Gin 1 Litre

£ 18.00
£18.00/litre

Offer

Smirnoff Red Label Vodka 1 Litre

£ 16.00
£16.00/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here