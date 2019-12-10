Haig Club Clubman Whisky 70Cl

Crap!
I've tasted better unbraded whisky than this crap.
Hi First of all I live in Scotland and it means I know little bit from whiskey I mean just taste of whiskeys and second I m Persian ,proudly one of Persians discovered alcohol . In my eyes this a good whiskey . I have tried lots of whiskeys ,I can tell it Is nice and I’m enjoying it.hope they keep the quality . My first choice is always single malt but I like to drink this one too.
Smooth
I am not sure why it’s got so many bad reviews as it’s a very decent whiskey in very good price!
One to keep in your drinks’ cupboard
A very light and smooth whisky and at a great price point when on offer - at which time I usually stock up. The vanilla notes enhance its smoothness. Love the blue bottle!
Don't let the adverts draw you in
If you are after a way to blow money on mixer liquor then this could be the answer. Don't for a second think this can hold up against the regular single malts. Disgusting.