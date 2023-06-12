Dewar's 12Yo Blended Whisky 70Cl

Aged 12 Years Blended Scotch Whisky

Dewars Scotch whisky is aged in hand selected reserve casks for twelve years, this whisky has long been admired as the ancestor

The Dewar family have lived in rural Perthshire, Scotland for generations. John Dewar, born 1805, founded his business in 1846 and pioneered the art of carefully blending up to 40 single malt and single grain whiskies together to make a Scotch that was fine, smooth and never varied. We're proud to have been suppliers to the Royal household for over 100 years and in that time we've become the most awarded blended Scotch in the world. Over 100 years ago Dewar's pioneered the technique of allowing the single malts and single grains to "marry" together in vintage oak casks for several months after blending. As any expert on blending will tell you, this process makes our Scotch incredibly smooth, with the many subtle layers of flavour in perfect harmony. At Aberfeldy in the heart of the Highlands, John's sons built a distillery to make the Single Malt that shapes the honeyed, rich flavour of our Scotch. There's gold in the water source.... but that's another story Tommy Robert Dewar Born 1864, Tommy Dewar was the maverick brother, a renowned wit and raconteur at the forefront of cocktail culture. He was a genius for publicity, making the first film adverts and travelling the world to extol the virtues of his fine, smooth Scotch. John Alexander Dewar Born in 1856, John Alexander Dewar took the Dewar's helm as a young man of just 24 but his entrepreneurial attitude fitted the times exactly. He appointed A.J. Cameron as Master Blender, who pioneered the technique of marrying the whiskies together in oak casks after blending.

By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Scotch Whisky Distillers John Dewar & Sons Ltd Perthshire, Scotland

Married in oak casks Selected oak cask

Pack size: 70CL

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Produce of

Distilled, Blended and Bottled in Scotland. Product of Scotland

Country

Scotland

Net Contents

70cl

Lower age limit

18 Years