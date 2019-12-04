Tesco Finest Scottish Smoked Salmon Trio 180G

Product Description
- Scottish smoked salmon (Salmo salar) slices with lime marmalade, lemon liqueur and lime zest, smoked salmon (Salmo salar) slices with concentrated beetroot juice, orange and pepper and smoked salmon (Salmo salar) slices with chilli jam and cracked black pepper, defrosted.
- An assortment of infused smoked Scottish salmon, matured for 24 hours for a rich, deep flavour. Our Tesco Finest salmon is RSPCA Assured so we know the fish are farmed responsibly. It's smoked by experts, who use time honoured methods to give it a succulent texture and rich aromatic flavour. It's cured with a blend of salt and sugar, then gently smoked over smouldering oak. Finally it's left to mature for over 24 hours for a deeper flavour. To allow the balanced flavours of this selection to develop, take them out of the fridge 10 minutes before serving. The salmon in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme. For information go to www.rspcaassured.org.uk
- An assortment of infused smoked Scottish salmon, matured for 24 hours for a rich, deep flavour.
- Pack size: 180g
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. This product may have been/was previously frozen and has been restored to chill/ambient temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still/not suitable for home freezing.
Produced in U.K., Scotland, Farmed in U.K., Scotland
This product is ready to eat. Remove the smoked salmon from fridge 10 minutes before serving.
3 x 60g ℮ (180g)
