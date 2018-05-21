Tesco 100 White Berry Solar String Light New

A lot of lights for the money
Nice lights and work realy well for solar. A bit more blue than white, would perche the warm white next time
Pretty and stylish
We purchased a set of these for my mum for mothers day to brighten her garden, they look so lovely I purchased two boxes for myself too :)
Solar Berry Lighrs
This is the third set I have bought, they provide a lovely bright light that lasts most of the night (especially if the sun had been shining)
Annoyed
Bought these last year at the end of the season and they lasted approximately 2 months and haven’t worked since
Great.
very pleased,have come on most evenings,this is my second set.
Short lived wonder
I bought these in may 2017 for a party and then to leave up for the summer. They were easy to set up and looked beautiful, exactly as I wanted. But they only worked for about 6 weeks. I was really disappointed in the product. They should at least last 1 summer.
Unreliable
Bought two sets, one didn't work right from the start, the second stopped working after one week in garden. Took them back for refund
100 White Berry Solar String Lights
Happy with the lights. When it has been a sunny day they are bright at night.
Disappointed
I bought a set about a month ago for our garden and loved them. So I ordered another set but when they arrived I tried them with the tester button and they did not work. I returned them and tried to order some more but they were no longer available. Then I found that the ones in my garden had stopped working too.
Bright,long lasting,value for money
Ì bought a set 4yrs ago even after squirrels chewed through the wire they still worked,so I have bought myself another set this yr.they look amazing around the edge of my patio path.