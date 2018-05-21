By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 100 White Berry Solar String Light New

£ 16.00
Product Description

  • 16.86m cable length, with a 3m distance between solar panel and first bulb
  • 100 bright white LEDs
  • Up to 8 hours glow time
  • Perfect for hanging across fencing and/or around trees in the garden

31 Reviews

A lot of lights for the money

4 stars

Nice lights and work realy well for solar. A bit more blue than white, would perche the warm white next time

Pretty and stylish

4 stars

We purchased a set of these for my mum for mothers day to brighten her garden, they look so lovely I purchased two boxes for myself too :)

Solar Berry Lighrs

5 stars

This is the third set I have bought, they provide a lovely bright light that lasts most of the night (especially if the sun had been shining)

Annoyed

1 stars

Bought these last year at the end of the season and they lasted approximately 2 months and haven’t worked since

Great.

4 stars

very pleased,have come on most evenings,this is my second set.

Short lived wonder

1 stars

I bought these in may 2017 for a party and then to leave up for the summer. They were easy to set up and looked beautiful, exactly as I wanted. But they only worked for about 6 weeks. I was really disappointed in the product. They should at least last 1 summer.

Unreliable

1 stars

Bought two sets, one didn't work right from the start, the second stopped working after one week in garden. Took them back for refund

100 White Berry Solar String Lights

4 stars

Happy with the lights. When it has been a sunny day they are bright at night.

Disappointed

1 stars

I bought a set about a month ago for our garden and loved them. So I ordered another set but when they arrived I tried them with the tester button and they did not work. I returned them and tried to order some more but they were no longer available. Then I found that the ones in my garden had stopped working too.

Bright,long lasting,value for money

5 stars

Ì bought a set 4yrs ago even after squirrels chewed through the wire they still worked,so I have bought myself another set this yr.they look amazing around the edge of my patio path.

