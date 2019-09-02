Tesco 25 Dragonfly Solar String Lights

SHORT LIVED
Purchased these not quite 2 months ago. As lovely as they are (were) They have already completely stopped working. Yes they are in a sunny spot for the solar panel, yes the switch is on and yes there is no break in the wire.
Pretty garden lights
These fairy lights are larger in size then expected however they look great against my bamboo fencing. You do not need to switch then on and off as they light up automatically when dark. What would make these great if they had an added timer so you could manually set the time they come on. All in all well worth the money.
Very pretty, soft glow lights
The only fault I could find was after I'd pinned all the lights to th fence, I discovered that one of the covers was missing. Unfortunately I couldn't take them back as I had already attached them to the fence. So just a word of warning...check that everything is in the package.
Perfect
So glad I bought these lights. So easy to set up and look great in my garden
Disappointed
Not as advertised. Disappointed. Bought two sets, one set faulty. Thought they would light up as dragonflies but only light up with single light in middle of each dragonfly.
Dazzling
These look great in the garden by day and fabulous when lit up at night. Love them.
lovely lights!
I was really pleased with the dragonfly lights. I bought them for a friend's birthday & they were lovely - freat value & really well packaged,.
Very bright lights'
So happy with these lights. We attached them to the back fence and they really light up the garden and give it a lovely cosy feeling.
Really bright and look great
Really great and the dragon flys are a good size too!