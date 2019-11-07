By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tic Tac Mint Rush 18G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tic Tac Mint Rush 18G
£ 0.60
£0.33/10g

Offer

Product Description

  • Mint Drops
  • Fresh rush & smooth mint
  • Pack size: 18g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Maltodextrins, Thickener (Gum Arabic), Fructose, Rice Starch, Flavourings, Anticaking Agent (Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids), Spirulina and Apple Extract, Citric Acid, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)

Storage

Keep in a cool dry place.

Distributor address

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

18g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 1653kJ/389kcal
Fat 0.4g
of which saturates 0.4g
Carbohydrate 95.4g
of which sugars 92g
Protein 0.1g
Salt 0.013g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tic-Tac Refreshing Mint 18G

£ 0.60
£3.34/100g

Offer

Tic Tac Mixers Cherry/Cola 18G

£ 0.60
£3.34/100g

Offer

Tic-Tac Lime & Orange 18G

£ 0.60
£3.34/100g

Offer

Trebor Mighties Sugar Free Mints 12.5G

£ 0.60
£0.48/10g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here