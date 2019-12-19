By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
J.W Spicer Dark Rum 70Cl

3.5(3)Write a review
J.W Spicer Dark Rum 70Cl
£ 10.00
£14.29/litre
  • Pack size: 70cl

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

OK for the Price

4 stars

OK for the Price, great for Dark Rum based cocktails

A vile abomination!

1 stars

Thia stuff is so awful, it's an abomination! It doesn't taste even remotely like rum, absolutely vile stuff.

Great value

5 stars

Great value cheaper rum

