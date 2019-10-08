By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Koko Dairy Free Strawberry Yogurt Alternative 2 X 125G

5(1)Write a review
Koko Dairy Free Strawberry Yogurt Alternative 2 X 125G
£ 1.25
£0.50/100g

Product Description

  • Coconut milk fermented with live dairy free cultures with strawberries and added calcium and vitamins
  • Koko Dairy Free Strawberry is a delicious alternative to yogurt made with freshly pressed coconut milk and fermented with live dairy free yogurt cultures. With perfectly ripe fruit pieces, natural flavours and a silky smooth texture it's full of delicious, tempting fruitiness.
  • Added calcium + vitamins D2 & B12
  • Contains live cultures
  • Dairy, lactose, soya and gluten free
  • Free from animal fats
  • Free from GMO's
  • Free from artificial flavours, preservatives and colourings
  • Suitable for coeliacs and vegans
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Milk (16.6%), Strawberries (12%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Thickener: Guar Gum, Pectin, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Dextrose, Salt, Colour: Carotene, Carrot Concentrate, Calcium Phosphate, Vitamin D2, Vitamin B12, Non-Dairy Yogurt Culture (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus)

Allergy Information

  • Produced on a site that handles Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated and once opened consume within 5 days and by date shownFor Use By date see top of pack

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Koko Dairy Free,
  • Coconut House,
  • Tay Court,
  • Isidore Road,
  • Bromsgrove,
  • Worcs,

Return to

  • Koko Dairy Free,
  • Coconut House,
  • Tay Court,
  • Isidore Road,
  • Bromsgrove,
  • Worcs,
  • B60 3FQ.
  • www.kokodairyfree.com

Net Contents

2 x 125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 429kJ /102kcal
Fat 3.9g
of which saturates 3.4g
Carbohydrates16.0g
of which sugars 12.4g
Fibre 0.3g
Protein 0.6g
Salt 0.4g
Calcium 128mg (16% RI*)
Vitamin D20.75µg (15% RI*)
Vitamin B12 0.38µg (15% RI*)
* RI = of an adult's Daily Reference Intake-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely, yummy, tasty

5 stars

Lovely yogurt, full of flavour, better than dairy types to me. Still has strawberry bits floating in and large bits too.

Helpful little swaps

Alpro Dessert Moments Almond Vanilla 2 X 125G

£ 1.25
£0.50/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here