Koko Dairy Free Strawberry Yogurt Alternative 2 X 125G

Lovely, yummy, tasty
Lovely yogurt, full of flavour, better than dairy types to me. Still has strawberry bits floating in and large bits too.
Water, Coconut Milk (16.6%), Strawberries (12%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Thickener: Guar Gum, Pectin, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Dextrose, Salt, Colour: Carotene, Carrot Concentrate, Calcium Phosphate, Vitamin D2, Vitamin B12, Non-Dairy Yogurt Culture (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus)
Keep refrigerated and once opened consume within 5 days and by date shownFor Use By date see top of pack
Produced in the EU
Sleeve. Recyclable
2 x 125g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|429kJ /102kcal
|Fat
|3.9g
|of which saturates
|3.4g
|Carbohydrates
|16.0g
|of which sugars
|12.4g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|Protein
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.4g
|Calcium
|128mg (16% RI*)
|Vitamin D2
|0.75µg (15% RI*)
|Vitamin B12
|0.38µg (15% RI*)
|* RI = of an adult's Daily Reference Intake
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019