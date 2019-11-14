Koko Dairy Free Original Plain Yogurt 500G

Yummy
I noticed another branded version was making my tongue sore when ate it so switched over to Koko. Really thick and creamy. Can taste the coconut.
Really good yogurt, tasty and nice texture. Highly recommended. I have it as a complete yoghurt substitute now and am not missing the dairy version!
Pretty nasty and salty taste
It's like silk on your tongue. Absolutely gorgeous. Unfortunately having developed a sugar allergy my intake is limited. Looking forward to a sugar free. What amazes me is that some stores don't stock it!
An essential fridge item in any diary free kitchen
a great dairy free choice. I often use this as a sour cream alternative to cool down curries or spicy meals. very mild taste that means it works for sweet and savory alike. Baby has loved this from first serving.