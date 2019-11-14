By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Koko Dairy Free Original Plain Yogurt 500G

4(5)Write a review
Koko Dairy Free Original Plain Yogurt 500G
£ 2.00
£0.40/100g

Product Description

  • Coconut milk fermented with dairy free cultures
  • Find out more at www.kokodairyfree.com
  • Our delicious plain yogurt alternative is made with freshly pressed coconut milk and live dairy free yogurt cultures. With a soft, fresh taste and light silky texture, it is perfect with fruits and cereals and in smoothies, dips and cooking.
  • Fresh tasting with live yogurt cultures
  • Added calcium + vitamins D & B12
  • Contains live cultures
  • Free from animal fats
  • Dairy, lactose, soya and gluten free
  • Free from GMO's, artificial flavours, preservatives & colourings
  • Suitable for coeliacs and vegans
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Milk (20%), Modified Maize Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Thickener: Pectin, Colour: Carotene, Calcium Phosphate, Vitamin D2, Vitamin B12, Natural Flavouring, Non-Dairy Yogurt Culture (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus)

Allergy Information

  • Produced on a site which handles Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated and once opened consume within 5 days and by date shownFor Use By date see top of pack

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Koko Dairy Free,
  • Coconut House,
  • Tay Court,
  • Isidore Road,
  • Bromsgrove,
  • Worcs,

Return to

  • Koko Dairy Free,
  • Coconut House,
  • Tay Court,
  • Isidore Road,
  • Bromsgrove,
  • Worcs,
  • B60 3FQ.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 328kJ / 79kcal
Fat 4.9g
of which saturates 4.2g
Carbohydrate 8.0g
of which sugars 4.3g
Fibre 0.2g
Protein 0.6g
Salt 0.4g
Calcium 160mg (20% RI*)
Vitamin D 0.75µg (15% RI*)
Vitamin B12 0.38µg (15% RI*)
*RI = of an adult's Daily Reference Intake -

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy

5 stars

I noticed another branded version was making my tongue sore when ate it so switched over to Koko. Really thick and creamy. Can taste the coconut.

Really good yogurt, tasty and nice texture. Highly

5 stars

Really good yogurt, tasty and nice texture. Highly recommended. I have it as a complete yoghurt substitute now and am not missing the dairy version!

Pretty nasty and salty taste

1 stars

Pretty nasty and salty taste

Like silk on your tongue!

5 stars

It's like silk on your tongue. Absolutely gorgeous. Unfortunately having developed a sugar allergy my intake is limited. Looking forward to a sugar free. What amazes me is that some stores don't stock it!

An essential fridge item in any diary free kitchen

5 stars

a great dairy free choice. I often use this as a sour cream alternative to cool down curries or spicy meals. very mild taste that means it works for sweet and savory alike. Baby has loved this from first serving.

Usually bought next

Oatly Foamable 1 Litre

£ 1.80
£1.80/litre

Tesco Blueberries 250G

£ 3.00
£12.00/kg

Oatly Oat Drink Whole 1 Litre

£ 1.80
£1.80/litre

Free From Violife Block Cheese Alternative 200G

£ 2.30
£11.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here