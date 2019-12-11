Tesco 12 Chicken Tikka Bites 300G
- Energy311kJ 75kcal4%
- Fat4.1g6%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars0.8g1%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1245kJ / 298kcal
Product Description
- Chicken thigh and cooked rice balls in a spiced cream and tomato sauce coated in a breadcrumb with onion seeds.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Crispy & Warming Spiced chicken and rice in a crisp crumb
- Crispy & warming
- Spiced chicken and rice coated in a crisp gluten free crumb
- 14 mins oven
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (56%), Cooked Rice (17%) [Water, Basmati Rice], Onion, Single Cream (Milk) (10%), Rapeseed Oil, Gluten Free Breadcrumbs [Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Maize Starch, Onion Seeds, Salt, Dextrose], Tomato Purée (6%), Maize Flour, Yogurt (Milk), Maize Starch, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Potato Starch, Butter (Milk), Salt, Coriander, Honey, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Paprika, Sugar, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates), Cinnamon, Turmeric, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Cumin, Cardamom, Clove, Cinnamon Powder, Fennel, Clove Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Dill.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
190°C / Fan 170°C/Gas 5 16-18 mins
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 12 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bite (25g)
|Energy
|1245kJ / 298kcal
|311kJ / 75kcal
|Fat
|16.4g
|4.1g
|Saturates
|3.6g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|23.5g
|5.9g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|0.6g
|Protein
|13.0g
|3.3g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
