Kelly's Salted Caramel 950Ml

- Energy468 kJ 111 kcal6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 925kJ
Product Description
- Cornish Sea Salted Caramel Dairy Ice Cream with a Salted Caramel Sauce and Salted Caramel Flavoured Fudge Pieces.
- Find out more at: www.kellysofcornwall.co.uk
- Seriously Sweet & Salty
- We are proud to produce proper Cornish Ice cream since 1930. Our Cornish Sea Salted Caramel is the ultimate indulgence of sweet and salty. Made with Cornish whole milk & clotted cream from local dairy herds, we mix every batch with smooth & buttery salted caramel sauce then top it off with scrumptious salted caramel fudge pieces to satisfy the sweetest of tooths. Every scoop is crafted with care, time and a dash of serious Cornish passion.
- Rinse - Tub/Lid - Recycle
- Crafted in Cornwall
- Local Clotted Cream & Whole Milk
- Contains No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 950ML
Information
Ingredients
Cornish Whole Milk, Partially Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk, Caramel Sauce (12%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Invert Sugar Syrup, Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Fructose, Cornish Sea Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring), Dried Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Clotted Cream (Milk) (5%), Butteroil (Milk), Salted Caramel Flavoured Fudge Pieces (2%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Coconut Oil, Salt, Salted Butter (Milk), Water, Maize Starch, Flavouring), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Cornish Sea Salt, Flavouring, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum)
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best Before End: See Side of Lid.Keep Frozen Store Below -18°C. Do Not Re-Freeze.
Number of uses
Contains Approx. 9 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- R&R Ice Cream UK Limited,
- Part of the Froneri Group,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
- Unit D,
Return to
- Contact Details:
- Complaints www.froneri.uk
Net Contents
950ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 100ml
|Reference Intake*
|%RI* per 100ml
|Energy
|925kJ
|468kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|221kcal
|111kcal
|2000kcal
|6%
|Fat
|9.6g
|4.8g
|70g
|7%
|of which saturates
|6.2g
|3.1g
|20g
|16%
|Carbohydrate
|29.7g
|15.0g
|260g
|6%
|of which sugars
|23.0g
|11.6g
|90g
|13%
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.2g
|-
|-
|Protein
|3.4g
|1.7g
|50g
|3%
|Salt
|0.38g
|0.19g
|6g
|3%
|*Reference Intake of an Average Adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains Approx. 9 Servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
