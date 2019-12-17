Cadbury Dairy Milk Stick 4X100ml

As this is most people favorite item always keep i
As this is most people favorite item always keep it in stock please
Ice Cream has little taste
Chocolate part is lovely, but the ice cream has little flavour. I won’t waste what I have purchased, but I won’t buy any more.
The only good thing about this ice stick is the Ca
The only good thing about this ice stick is the Cadbury chocolate on the outside. The ice cream inside is tasteless as is the chocolate running through it.
Best ice lollies on the market
These are the rolls Royce of ice 🍦cream cannot stop eating them so moorish