Cadbury Dairy Milk Stick 4X100ml

3.5(4)Write a review
Cadbury Dairy Milk Stick 4X100ml
Be Treatwise. Each stick (100ml) contains:
  • Energy1120kJ 270kcal
    14%
  • Fat17.5g
    25%
  • Saturates12.6g
    63%
  • Sugars21.9g
    24%
  • Salt0.12g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1120kJ/270kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla Flavour Ice Cream Dipped in Milk Chocolate (34%) with a Milk Chocolate Flavoured Swirl (8%)
  • Now with a delicious swirl made with milk chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400ml

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (40%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings), Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E471, E477), Flavourings, Stabilisers (E412, E410), Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts

Storage

Keep frozen. Store below -18°C.For best before end see side of pack.

Warnings

  • The natural colours in this product may stain.

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,

Net Contents

4 x 100ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Stick (100ml)Reference Intake*
Energy 1120kJ/270kcal8400kJ/2000kcal
Fat17.5g70g
of which Saturates12.6g20g
Carbohydrate24.6g260g
of which Sugars21.9g90g
Fibre0.5g-
Protein3.2g50g
Salt0.12g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) --

Safety information

View more safety information

The natural colours in this product may stain.

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

As this is most people favorite item always keep i

4 stars

As this is most people favorite item always keep it in stock please

Ice Cream has little taste

3 stars

Chocolate part is lovely, but the ice cream has little flavour. I won’t waste what I have purchased, but I won’t buy any more.

The only good thing about this ice stick is the Ca

2 stars

The only good thing about this ice stick is the Cadbury chocolate on the outside. The ice cream inside is tasteless as is the chocolate running through it.

Best ice lollies on the market

5 stars

These are the rolls Royce of ice 🍦cream cannot stop eating them so moorish

