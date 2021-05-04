We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Quorn Patties 168G

5(2)Write a review
£ 2.00
£1.20/100g
Per Patty
  • Energy224kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.47g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 533kJ/127kcal

Product Description

  • Meat free savoury flavour patties, made with mycoprotein
  • To discover delicious recipes made with Quorn products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition visit www.quorn.co.uk
  • Carbon Trust
  • CO2 Measured 0.19kg per serving
  • Recycle
  • Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Ltd.
  • Deliciously meat free
  • No Soy
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 168G

Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein (45%), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Textured Wheat Protein (Wheat Flour, Stabiliser: Sodium Alginate), Onions, Rapeseed Oil, Milk Proteins, Seasoning [Yeast Extract, Salt, Spices (White Pepper, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Coriander, Caraway Seed, Pimento, Cardamom, Mace, Ginger), Herbs (Marjoram, Sage, Bay), Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Onion, Barley Malt Extract, Garlic, Herb & Spice Extracts (Nutmeg, Pepper, Marjoram, Ginger)], Natural Flavourings, Pea Fibre, Tapioca Starch, Roasted Barley Malt Extract

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C.Do not refreeze once thawed.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Cook from frozen. Remove all packaging.
For best result Hob cook.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 7 Min
Preheat 1 tbsp of oil. Fry over a medium heat, turning frequently.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Quorn Foods Sweden AB,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help
  • If you have any questions or comments please do get in touch https://www.quorn.co.uk or call us on 0345 602 9000
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Net Contents

168g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as sold) Per Sausage Patty
Energy 533kJ/127kcal224kJ/53kcal
Fat 4.9g2.1g
of which saturates 0.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate 5.8g2.4g
of which sugars 0.9g0.4g
Fibre 4.7g2.0g
Protein 13g5.4g
Salt 1.1g0.47g
Serves 4--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Bring them back!

5 stars

These patties are absolutely amazing! Great texture and taste. Please bring them back Tesco :(

So delicious

5 stars

So so nice! Taste just as good as McDonald's! Highly recommend!

