Quorn Patties 168G

Bring them back!
These patties are absolutely amazing! Great texture and taste. Please bring them back Tesco :(
So delicious
So so nice! Taste just as good as McDonald's! Highly recommend!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 533kJ/127kcal
Mycoprotein (45%), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Textured Wheat Protein (Wheat Flour, Stabiliser: Sodium Alginate), Onions, Rapeseed Oil, Milk Proteins, Seasoning [Yeast Extract, Salt, Spices (White Pepper, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Coriander, Caraway Seed, Pimento, Cardamom, Mace, Ginger), Herbs (Marjoram, Sage, Bay), Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Onion, Barley Malt Extract, Garlic, Herb & Spice Extracts (Nutmeg, Pepper, Marjoram, Ginger)], Natural Flavourings, Pea Fibre, Tapioca Starch, Roasted Barley Malt Extract
Keep frozen below -18°C.Do not refreeze once thawed.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cook from frozen. Remove all packaging.
For best result Hob cook.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.
Hob
Instructions: 7 Min
Preheat 1 tbsp of oil. Fry over a medium heat, turning frequently.
Made in the UK
4 Servings
168g ℮
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g
|(as sold) Per Sausage Patty
|Energy
|533kJ/127kcal
|224kJ/53kcal
|Fat
|4.9g
|2.1g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|5.8g
|2.4g
|of which sugars
|0.9g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|4.7g
|2.0g
|Protein
|13g
|5.4g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.47g
|Serves 4
|-
|-
