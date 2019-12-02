Tesco Ham Hock In Mustard Sauce 450G

Tasty meal
Tasty meal,good amount of ham,potato & peas loved the mustard sauce.So easy just heat & eat..
I do all the cooking and I occasionally like a 'night off' so turn to a ready meal. This is the best we have tried. Second time we have had it and wife and I love it. Reasonable amount of ham, very tasty sauce, and enough potato and peas to back it up. Great value.
Lovely
Very tasty quick meal. All the idiots that are complaining its too salty have never tried ham hock before, thats how it is. Get your taste buds right!
A decent quick meal
The sauce is a touch too salty and the peas can dry out a bit in the microwave, but I'm not sure there's much you can do about that. You get a generous amount of ham. A decent quick meal and have bought many times.
Tasty!
I buy this regularly and think it's very tasty. My only issue is that there could do with being a bit more meat. I also like lots of vegetables so always add some extra alongside.
Good value and very tasty. A little more meat would improve this meal. But overall very good. I buy this regularly.
All that salt?
There's way too much SALT in this & it spoils the meal... its ridiculous! Too many meals are also ruined by all the SUGAR too. I prefer to choose meals where I can see mostly GREEN lights and avoid them when there's red ones, especially if there are a lot. I am not seeing any reviews posted for any meals I am looking at & they were there up until recently! We need to see the reviews - please.
Sweet as a nut
My mate Aaron reckons this was banging
Gorgeous ham hock, mash and peas
Absolutely wonderful! Gorgeous meat, mash and peas, accompanied by a delicious sauce. Perfect portion size and is bought repeatedly!
could be better
meat was nice, mash too. sauce terribly bland.i cant recommend it