By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Ham Hock In Mustard Sauce 450G

4.5(13)Write a review
Tesco Ham Hock In Mustard Sauce 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1627kJ 387kcal
    19%
  • Fat13.1g
    19%
  • Saturates6.3g
    32%
  • Sugars8.0g
    9%
  • Salt2.2g
    37%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 362kJ / 86kcal

Product Description

  • Pulled ham in a mustard sauce with mashed potato and peas.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Mashed Potato (37%), Pulled Ham (18%), Whole Milk, Peas, Water, Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Cornflour, Chicken Extract, Black Mustard Seed, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Pork Gelatine, Spirit Vinegar, Parsley, Vegetable Juices (Carrot, Mushroom, Onion), Sugar, White Pepper.

Mashed Potato contains: Potato, Skimmed Milk, Milk, Butter (Milk), Salt, White Pepper.

Pulled Ham contains: Pork Leg, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
From chilled: 800W / 900W 5 1/2 / 4 1/2 mins
Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes 30 seconds (900W)
Stand for 1 minute.
Peel back film lid, stir, re-cover and heat for a further 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Card. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (450g)
Energy362kJ / 86kcal1627kJ / 387kcal
Fat2.9g13.1g
Saturates1.4g6.3g
Carbohydrate6.8g30.7g
Sugars1.8g8.0g
Fibre1.4g6.3g
Protein7.5g33.6g
Salt0.5g2.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

13 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty meal

5 stars

Tasty meal,good amount of ham,potato & peas loved the mustard sauce.So easy just heat & eat..

I do all the cooking and I occasionally like a 'ni

5 stars

I do all the cooking and I occasionally like a 'night off' so turn to a ready meal. This is the best we have tried. Second time we have had it and wife and I love it. Reasonable amount of ham, very tasty sauce, and enough potato and peas to back it up. Great value.

Lovely

5 stars

Very tasty quick meal. All the idiots that are complaining its too salty have never tried ham hock before, thats how it is. Get your taste buds right!

A decent quick meal

4 stars

The sauce is a touch too salty and the peas can dry out a bit in the microwave, but I'm not sure there's much you can do about that. You get a generous amount of ham. A decent quick meal and have bought many times.

Tasty!

4 stars

I buy this regularly and think it's very tasty. My only issue is that there could do with being a bit more meat. I also like lots of vegetables so always add some extra alongside.

Good value and very tasty. A little more meat woul

4 stars

Good value and very tasty. A little more meat would improve this meal. But overall very good. I buy this regularly.

All that salt?

4 stars

There's way too much SALT in this & it spoils the meal... its ridiculous! Too many meals are also ruined by all the SUGAR too. I prefer to choose meals where I can see mostly GREEN lights and avoid them when there's red ones, especially if there are a lot. I am not seeing any reviews posted for any meals I am looking at & they were there up until recently! We need to see the reviews - please.

Sweet as a nut

5 stars

My mate Aaron reckons this was banging

Gorgeous ham hock, mash and peas

5 stars

Absolutely wonderful! Gorgeous meat, mash and peas, accompanied by a delicious sauce. Perfect portion size and is bought repeatedly!

could be better

2 stars

meat was nice, mash too. sauce terribly bland.i cant recommend it

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Chicken In Mushroom Sauce 370G

£ 2.50
£6.76/kg

Offer

Tesco Braised Beef & Mash 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Cod Mornay With Mash & Peas 380G

£ 2.50
£6.58/kg

Offer

Tesco Liver, Bacon & Mash 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here