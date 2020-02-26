By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Lamb Tagine & Couscous 450G

3.5(13)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Lamb Tagine & Couscous 450G
£ 3.50
£7.78/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2397kJ 570kcal
    29%
  • Fat16.0g
    23%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars18.6g
    21%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 568kJ / 135kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated lamb in a sweetened and spiced tomato sauce with apricots and chickpeas and herb and citrus couscous.
  • Meltingly tender marinated lamb. Slow cooked with aromatic spices and honey, served with citrus couscous The lamb is marinated in a blend of spices that gives this dish its richly authentic fragrance. We slow cook the lamb in a mix of honey, cumin, paprika and coriander for a sweet, smoky stew that goes perfectly with the citrus couscous.
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Lamb (14%), Couscous (14%) [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Tomato, Red Onion, Onion, Chickpeas, Rapeseed Oil, Orange Juice from Concentrate, Dried Apricot, Tomato Purée, Lemon Juice, Honey, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Red Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Muscovado Sugar, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Lamb Extract, Cumin, Parsley, Ground Coriander, Paprika, Bell Pepper Flakes, Orange Zest, Lemon Zest, Red Chilli Purée, Cinnamon, Turmeric, Black Pepper, Onion Juice, Carrot Juice.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
From chilled: 800W 5 mins 900W 4 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
From frozen: 800W 8 mins 900W 7 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.

Produce of

Made using British and New Zealand lamb.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (422g**)
Energy568kJ / 135kcal2397kJ / 570kcal
Fat3.8g16.0g
Saturates0.7g3.0g
Carbohydrate17.1g72.2g
Sugars4.4g18.6g
Fibre1.8g7.6g
Protein7.2g30.4g
Salt0.4g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 450g typically weighs 422g.--

13 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS! A must try! Will be buying o

5 stars

ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS! A must try! Will be buying on every shop 😙

gorgeous

5 stars

absolutely divine !!!!!

This product better be available on the day of my

5 stars

This product better be available on the day of my delivery otherwise there will be trouble!

Tasty but needs more actual lamb in it!

3 stars

This was very tasty but could do with more lamb in it!

Great flavour but three tiny pieces of unidentifia

2 stars

Great flavour but three tiny pieces of unidentifiable meat hardly makes it a lamb tagine, So disappointing and not worth buying.

Gorgeous!

5 stars

Love it. It's my go-to ready meal. Sauce is sweet and fruity with a nice background spice. The couscous is delicious too. My only tip would be to give it an extra 30 seconds on the heating cycle so the sauce is piping hot. I could eat this every day!

This is a Very Poor example of a Tagine. You can m

2 stars

This is a Very Poor example of a Tagine. You can make yourdelf one by looking online and doing it properly. TESCO'S PEOPLE HAVE TRAVELED AND HAVE A TASTE FOR AUTHENTIC FOOD/OR THEY CAN COOK. THIS IS AN INSULT TO YOUR PALATE! IT IS A RIP OFF(WASTE OF MONEY)

Film cannot be removed without a very sharp knife!

4 stars

This is one of Tesco's best "Finest" ready meals. Excellent flavours . . . . . The only downside is that the packaging must have the most difficult film to remove . . . When the recommendation is to stir half way through cooking - and the removal of the film is so difficult - well!!!!! Please look at other products in the range, whose film is easy to remove; e.g.beef stroganoff, chicken madeira, etc THEN, and only then, will this product get the 5 stars that it would then deserve.

Not Authentice More Like a Curry

1 stars

It was really not nice, the couscous was good but the Lamb Tagine was noting like how it should be. It tasted more like a Lamb Rogan Josh, very tomatoey and spicey not Moroccan at all.

Diabetes Alert!!!

1 stars

The only flavour is sweet - so much sugar, it overwhelms all others, and makes diabetics of us all. Not recommended.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

