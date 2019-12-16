By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Selection Platter 200G

Tesco Finest Selection Platter 200G
£ 5.00
£2.50/100g
1/3 of pack of Salchichon (16g)
  • Energy267kJ 64kcal
    3%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1668kJ / 402kcal

Product Description

  • Selection platter of 6 slices Serrano ham, 6 slices Lomo, 9 slices Chorizo and 9 slices Salchichon.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • TBA
  • A selection of continental meats; 6 slices of Serrano ham, 6 slices Lomo, 9 slices Chorizo and 9 slices Salchichon
  • A selection if continental meats made by a family run business in the foothills of the Pyrenees in North-East Spain. Together we work with trusted farms to select prime cuts of pork to produce our Tesco Finest selection.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Discovering wondrous festive tastes
  • Matured in Northern Spain
  • Family produced for 75 years - spanning 4 generations
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Spain using pork from Spain

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 3 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of pack of Chorizo (16g)
Energy1668kJ / 402kcal267kJ / 64kcal
Fat32.0g5.1g
Saturates9.6g1.5g
Carbohydrate1.3g0.2g
Sugars0.5g0.1g
Fibre1.0g0.2g
Protein26.7g4.3g
Salt4.0g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
  • 1/3 of a pack
    • Energy696kJ 166kcal
      8%
    • Fat9.1g
      13%
    • Saturates3.3g
      17%
    • Sugars0.6g
      1%
    • Salt3.1g
      52%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1043kJ / 250kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

    Prepared from 135g of Pork per 100g of finished product.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains approx. 3 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
    Energy1043kJ / 250kcal696kJ / 166kcal
    Fat13.7g9.1g
    Saturates4.9g3.3g
    Carbohydrate0.9g0.6g
    Sugars0.9g0.6g
    Fibre1.0g0.7g
    Protein30.1g20.1g
    Salt4.6g3.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 1/3 of pack
    • Energy267kJ 64kcal
      3%
    • Fat5.1g
      7%
    • Saturates1.5g
      8%
    • Sugars0.1g
      0%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1668kJ / 402kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Pork, Maltodextrin, Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

    Prepared from 150g of Pork per 100g of Salchichon.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains approx. 3 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
    Energy1668kJ / 402kcal267kJ / 64kcal
    Fat32.0g5.1g
    Saturates9.6g1.5g
    Carbohydrate1.3g0.2g
    Sugars0.5g0.1g
    Fibre1.0g0.2g
    Protein26.7g4.3g
    Salt4.0g0.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 1/3 of pack
    • Energy237kJ 57kcal
      3%
    • Fat4.4g
      6%
    • Saturates1.6g
      8%
    • Sugars0.1g
      0%
    • Salt0.6g
      10%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1482kJ / 357kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic, Acerola Extract, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano.

    Prepared from 134g of Pork per 100g of Chorizo.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains approx. 3 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
    Energy1482kJ / 357kcal237kJ / 57kcal
    Fat27.5g4.4g
    Saturates9.8g1.6g
    Carbohydrate0.9g0.1g
    Sugars0.9g0.1g
    Fibre1.3g0.2g
    Protein25.8g4.1g
    Salt3.8g0.6g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • 1/3 of pack
    • Energy607kJ 144kcal
      7%
    • Fat4.5g
      6%
    • Saturates1.7g
      9%
    • Sugars0.4g
      0%
    • Salt3.1g
      52%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 910kJ / 216kcal

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin, Salt, Olive Oil, Paprika, Garlic, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

    Prepared from 150g of Pork per 100g of Lomo.

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

    Number of uses

    Pack contains approx. 3 servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
    Energy910kJ / 216kcal607kJ / 144kcal
    Fat6.7g4.5g
    Saturates2.5g1.7g
    Carbohydrate0.5g0.4g
    Sugars0.5g0.4g
    Fibre0.8g0.5g
    Protein38.1g25.4g
    Salt4.6g3.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

