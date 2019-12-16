Tesco Finest Selection Platter 200G

- Energy267kJ 64kcal3%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1668kJ / 402kcal
Product Description
- Selection platter of 6 slices Serrano ham, 6 slices Lomo, 9 slices Chorizo and 9 slices Salchichon.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- TBA
- A selection of continental meats; 6 slices of Serrano ham, 6 slices Lomo, 9 slices Chorizo and 9 slices Salchichon
- A selection if continental meats made by a family run business in the foothills of the Pyrenees in North-East Spain. Together we work with trusted farms to select prime cuts of pork to produce our Tesco Finest selection.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Matured in Northern Spain
- Family produced for 75 years - spanning 4 generations
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Spain using pork from Spain
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 3 servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of pack of Chorizo (16g)
|Energy
|1668kJ / 402kcal
|267kJ / 64kcal
|Fat
|32.0g
|5.1g
|Saturates
|9.6g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|1.3g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Protein
|26.7g
|4.3g
|Salt
|4.0g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1043kJ / 250kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Prepared from 135g of Pork per 100g of finished product.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 3 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g A serving contains Energy 1043kJ / 250kcal 696kJ / 166kcal Fat 13.7g 9.1g Saturates 4.9g 3.3g Carbohydrate 0.9g 0.6g Sugars 0.9g 0.6g Fibre 1.0g 0.7g Protein 30.1g 20.1g Salt 4.6g 3.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1668kJ / 402kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Maltodextrin, Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Prepared from 150g of Pork per 100g of Salchichon.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 3 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g A serving contains Energy 1668kJ / 402kcal 267kJ / 64kcal Fat 32.0g 5.1g Saturates 9.6g 1.5g Carbohydrate 1.3g 0.2g Sugars 0.5g 0.1g Fibre 1.0g 0.2g Protein 26.7g 4.3g Salt 4.0g 0.6g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1482kJ / 357kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic, Acerola Extract, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano.
Prepared from 134g of Pork per 100g of Chorizo.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 3 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g A serving contains Energy 1482kJ / 357kcal 237kJ / 57kcal Fat 27.5g 4.4g Saturates 9.8g 1.6g Carbohydrate 0.9g 0.1g Sugars 0.9g 0.1g Fibre 1.3g 0.2g Protein 25.8g 4.1g Salt 3.8g 0.6g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Typical values per 100g: Energy 910kJ / 216kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Loin, Salt, Olive Oil, Paprika, Garlic, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Prepared from 150g of Pork per 100g of Lomo.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 3 servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g A serving contains Energy 910kJ / 216kcal 607kJ / 144kcal Fat 6.7g 4.5g Saturates 2.5g 1.7g Carbohydrate 0.5g 0.4g Sugars 0.5g 0.4g Fibre 0.8g 0.5g Protein 38.1g 25.4g Salt 4.6g 3.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
