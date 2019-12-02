By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest King Prawn Chilli Noodles 400G

1.5(15)Write a review
£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1539kJ 365kcal
    18%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars10.9g
    12%
  • Salt3.3g
    55%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 385kJ / 91kcal

Product Description

  • King prawns with cooked noodles and vegetables in a soy sauce and red chilli dressing.
  • *Succulent king prawns and silky noodles, tossed in a spiced lime leaf, chilli and soya sauce dressing. We work with experts to craft intensely flavoured Asian spice pastes, which give our sauces their authentic depth of flavour. We've paired the sweet, juicy succulence of king prawns with an aromatic lime leaf infused sauce, soft noodles, crunchy beansprouts, sweet red peppers and fresh pak choi.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Noodles [Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Turmeric, Paprika], Water, King Prawn (Crustacean) (13%), Red Pepper, Onion Purée, Bean Sprouts, Savoy Cabbage, Lime Juice, Pak Choi, Palm Sugar, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Anchovy (Fish), Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Salt, Sugar, Lemongrass, Red Chilli Purée, Galangal, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Lime Leaf, Chicken Extract, Sunflower Oil, Tamarind, Garlic, Dried Red Chilli, Shallot, Ginger, Coriander Seed, Cumin, Cardamom Powder, Molasses, Cardamom, Coriander, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Black Pepper, Paprika Extract, Onion, Pepper, Carrot, Leek, Soya Bean, Wheat, Parsley, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge.
  • Once defrosted, do not refreeze.
  • Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (400g)
Energy385kJ / 91kcal1539kJ / 365kcal
Fat1.6g6.2g
Saturates0.2g0.7g
Carbohydrate14.6g58.4g
Sugars2.7g10.9g
Fibre1.3g5.1g
Protein4.1g16.3g
Salt0.8g3.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

15 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

Help other customers like you

As others have suggested the cooking instructions

3 stars

As others have suggested the cooking instructions seem incorrect, I microwaved for 4 mins, after which it looked done to me, couldn’t peel the packaging and ended up just vigorously shaking instead before microwaving for 2 more mins then had to cut the top out to open the package, I would get this again however because the noodles were amazing and soft and the sauce was gorgeous, I had a total of 3 (tiny) prawns in mine, not king prawns at all, I would cook it on the hob next time and add my own king prawns and maybe some more veg to make it a bit more interesting.

Waste of money!

2 stars

Never cook prawns in the microwave!! I've learnt my lesson now. Rubbery and tough. Too many noodles. Prawns are just decoration on top

would not buy again

2 stars

the only intructions on this item was for microwave and i do not own a microwave

Too sweet.

2 stars

Bought this as a quick mid-week dinner option. But way too sweet for our taste. And microwaving the prawns for 5 mins made them tough, not succulent.

Bland

1 stars

Who ever passed this meal need to get there taste buds checked , there is no taste of chilli or soy sauce & it was so bland plus it was not cheap & no i did not eat it except the prawns ,shame on tesco for putting this on there shelf

A no go in future for me

1 stars

I wasn't impressed with the dish, especially considering the price. It said King Prawn Noodle on the package, however, it was more Noodle than King Prawn. I had just three prawns in the dish, which isn't great. I wanted to try it because it looked tasty from the photo online - never again. Avoid it unless you're on the lookout for a dish without prawns.

Absolutely fowl flavour,tasted like something craw

1 stars

Absolutely fowl flavour,tasted like something crawled in and died

Disappointing

2 stars

Small portion in a big package. Prawns were tough, sauce was watery, dominant chilli flavour, but otherwise meh. Will not buy again.

Noodle Soup?

1 stars

I don't think I would consider this one of Tesco's 'Finest' meals. Was looking forward to trying this and it was more like noodle soup. The sauce was too much and not even very tasteful, and after eating the 5 prawns and a few mouthfuls of the noodles, I had to throw it into the waste and make a sandwich! Sorry Tesco but I would reconsider this recipe.

Disappointing

2 stars

Very disappointed. Nice flavour, but way too much sauce, not enough veg. When cooked, it resembled a Pot Noodle rather than a Finest meal. Won't be buying this again.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

