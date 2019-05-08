Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Mousse 100G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1047.00kJ (251.60kcal)
Product Description
- Salted caramel mousse made with West Country whipping cream and Cornish sea salt.
- Sea salted caramel mousse. Made with West Country whipping cream and smooth sea salted caramel sauce.
- Made with West Country cream
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Whipping Cream (Milk) (37%), Whole Milk, Water, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Beef Gelatine, Tapioca Starch, Sea Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain Nuts.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezingKeep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Each pot (100g) contains
|Energy
|1047.00kJ (251.60kcal)
|1047.00kJ (251.60kcal)
|Fat
|17.80g
|17.80g
|Saturates
|11.60g
|11.60g
|Carbohydrate
|18.60g
|18.60g
|Sugars
|16.50g
|16.50g
|Fibre
|.10g
|.10g
|Protein
|4.20g
|4.20g
|Salt
|.42g
|.42g
