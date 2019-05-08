By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Mousse 100G

Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Mousse 100G
£ 0.80
£0.80/100g

Offer

Each pot contains
  • Energy1047kJ 252kcal
    13%
  • Fat17.8g
    25%
  • Saturates11.6g
    58%
  • Sugars16.5g
    18%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1047.00kJ (251.60kcal)

Product Description

  • Salted caramel mousse made with West Country whipping cream and Cornish sea salt.
  • Sea salted caramel mousse. Made with West Country whipping cream and smooth sea salted caramel sauce.
  • Made with West Country cream
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Whipping Cream (Milk) (37%), Whole Milk, Water, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Beef Gelatine, Tapioca Starch, Sea Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain Nuts.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezingKeep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsEach pot (100g) contains
Energy1047.00kJ (251.60kcal)1047.00kJ (251.60kcal)
Fat17.80g17.80g
Saturates11.60g11.60g
Carbohydrate18.60g18.60g
Sugars16.50g16.50g
Fibre.10g.10g
Protein4.20g4.20g
Salt.42g.42g

