Menabrea Bionda 660Ml

Menabrea Bionda 660Ml
  Premium Italian Birra
  Aged for 30 days for a superior flavour using only finest ingredients.
  Menabrea is matured gently at the perfect temperature in cave cellars for a taste of superior clarity. This 4.8% ABV pale lager is well balanced between citrus, bitter tones and floral, fruity undertones.
  In 1846, Giuseppe Menabrea travelled to the town of Biella, in the foothills of the Italian Alps. There he discovered an underground cave system, ideal for the traditional process of 'lagering'. Combined with incredibly pure Alpine water and cold fresh air of the region, it was the perfect location to build a brewery.
  If you visit Biella today, you'll still find Menabrea brewing their award-winning beer on the same site, made in the same way, by the same family, with the same ingredients, passion and care.
  Pack size: 660ml

Water, Malted Barley, Maize, Hops

  Contains: Barley

  This 4.8% ABV pale lager is well balanced between citrus, bitter tones and floral, fruity undertones

3.2

4.8% vol

Beer

Ambient

Bottle. Recyclable

  • Brewed and bottled by:
  • Birra Menabrea SPA,
  • via Ramella Germanin 4,
  • Biella-13900,
  • Italia.

18 Years

660ml ℮

Best beer of the world

Best beer of the world

