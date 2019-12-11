Kellogg's Frosted Wheats 600G
- Energy616kJ 146kcal7%
- Fat0.8g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars6.8g8%
- Salt0.01g0.2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1540 kJ 364 kcal
Product Description
- Shredded Wholewheat with Sugar Topping
- Enjoy Kellogg's Wheats as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle.
- We all know it's important to Look After Our Hearts and keep them Healthy.
- Kellogg's Wheats are Low in Saturated Fat and Salt and you can be sure you're Making The Right Choice for a Healthy Heart.*
- What's more, they're all Rich in Wholegrain and a source of 6 B Vitamins & Iron.
- *Raisin Wheats, Frosted Wheats and Original Wheats contain <1.5g saturated fat per 100g and <0.12g sodium per 100g. Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels. Reducing consumption of sodium contributes to the maintenance of normal blood pressure.
- Kellogg's Wheats Raisin
- Kellogg's Wheats Original
- This pack is sold by weight not volume, settling of contents may occur during transit.
- Wholegrain
- 6 B vitamins & iron
- Heart healthy
- A delicious, healthy start
- Start your day with a healthy and delicious breakfast
- We don't make cereals for anyone else
- Contains extra folic acid
- Pack size: 600g
- Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels
- Reducing consumption of sodium contributes to the maintenance of normal blood pressure
Information
Ingredients
Shredded Wholewheat (83%), Sugar, Humectant (Sorbitol), Beef Gelatin, Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Folic Acid, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a dry place
Number of uses
15 delicious 40g servings
Recycling info
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Kellogg's,
- P.O. Box 356,
- Warrington,
- WA4 6XY.
Return to
- Our Promise to You
- We pride ourselves on bringing you our very best in every bowl, that's why we don't make cereal for anyone else.
- If you have any comments or queries we would love to hear from you:
- By Phone: UK: 0800 626066, ROI: 1800 626066 (9am to 5pm Monday to Friday)
- By E-mail:
- www.kelloggsconsumercare.co.uk
- www.kelloggsconsumercare.ie
- By Post:
- Kellogg's Consumer Services,
- P.O. Box 356,
- Warrington,
- WA4 6XY.
Net Contents
600g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per 40g serving
|Energy
|1540 kJ 364 kcal
|616 kJ 146 kcal
|Fat
|2 g
|0.8 g
|of which saturates
|0.6 g
|0.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|72 g
|29 g
|of which sugars
|17 g
|6.8 g
|Fibre
|9 g
|3.6 g
|Protein
|10 g
|4 g
|Salt
|0.03 g
|0.01 g
|Vitamins:
|(% NRV)
|(% NRV)
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.69 mg (63)
|0.28 mg (25)
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.88 mg (63)
|0.35 mg (25)
|Niacin
|10 mg (63)
|4 mg (25)
|Vitamin B6
|0.88 mg (63)
|0.35 mg (25)
|Folic Acid
|250 µg (125)
|100 µg (50)
|Vitamin B12
|1.6 µg (63)
|0.63 µg (25)
|Iron
|6.0 mg (43)
|2.4 mg (17)
|Minerals:
|-
|-
|(%NRV) =% Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
