Kellogg's Frosted Wheats 600G

£ 3.00
£0.50/100g

Offer

Per Portion (40g)
  • Energy616kJ 146kcal
    7%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt0.01g
    0.2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1540 kJ 364 kcal

Product Description

  • Shredded Wholewheat with Sugar Topping
  • Enjoy Kellogg's Wheats as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle.
  • We all know it's important to Look After Our Hearts and keep them Healthy.
  • Kellogg's Wheats are Low in Saturated Fat and Salt and you can be sure you're Making The Right Choice for a Healthy Heart.*
  • What's more, they're all Rich in Wholegrain and a source of 6 B Vitamins & Iron.
  • *Raisin Wheats, Frosted Wheats and Original Wheats contain <1.5g saturated fat per 100g and <0.12g sodium per 100g. Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels. Reducing consumption of sodium contributes to the maintenance of normal blood pressure.
  • Kellogg's Wheats Raisin
  • Kellogg's Wheats Original
  • This pack is sold by weight not volume, settling of contents may occur during transit.
  • Wholegrain
  • 6 B vitamins & iron
  • Heart healthy
  • A delicious, healthy start
  • Start your day with a healthy and delicious breakfast
  • We don't make cereals for anyone else
  • Contains extra folic acid
  • Pack size: 600g
  • Reducing consumption of saturated fat contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels
  • Reducing consumption of sodium contributes to the maintenance of normal blood pressure

Information

Ingredients

Shredded Wholewheat (83%), Sugar, Humectant (Sorbitol), Beef Gelatin, Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Folic Acid, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place

Number of uses

15 delicious 40g servings

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • P.O. Box 356,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 6XY.
  • Kellogg's,
  • P.O. Box 11483,

Return to

  • Our Promise to You
  • We pride ourselves on bringing you our very best in every bowl, that's why we don't make cereal for anyone else.
  • If you have any comments or queries we would love to hear from you:
  • By Phone: UK: 0800 626066, ROI: 1800 626066 (9am to 5pm Monday to Friday)
  • By E-mail:
  • www.kelloggsconsumercare.co.uk
  • www.kelloggsconsumercare.ie
  • By Post:
  • Kellogg's Consumer Services,
  • P.O. Box 356,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 6XY.

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer 40g serving
Energy 1540 kJ 364 kcal616 kJ 146 kcal
Fat 2 g0.8 g
of which saturates 0.6 g0.2 g
Carbohydrate 72 g29 g
of which sugars 17 g6.8 g
Fibre 9 g3.6 g
Protein 10 g4 g
Salt 0.03 g0.01 g
Vitamins:(% NRV)(% NRV)
Thiamin (B1) 0.69 mg (63)0.28 mg (25)
Riboflavin (B2) 0.88 mg (63)0.35 mg (25)
Niacin 10 mg (63)4 mg (25)
Vitamin B6 0.88 mg (63)0.35 mg (25)
Folic Acid 250 µg (125)100 µg (50)
Vitamin B12 1.6 µg (63)0.63 µg (25)
Iron6.0 mg (43)2.4 mg (17)
Minerals:--
(%NRV) =% Nutrient Reference Value--

