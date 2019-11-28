Cocktail Baubles 3X150ml Gift

Product Description
- Wine Based Flavoured Cocktails
- Pack size: 450ml
Information
Alcohol Units
0.8
ABV
5% vol
Country
China
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Product of China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Simply chill. Pour and enjoy.
Warnings
- WARNING: CONTAINS ALCOHOL.
- KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
- NOT TO BE SOLD TO ANYONE UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE.
Importer address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Beech House,
- Melbourne Science Park,
- Melbourne,
- SG8 6H,
- UK.
Distributor address
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
450ml ℮
Safety information
WARNING: CONTAINS ALCOHOL. KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. NOT TO BE SOLD TO ANYONE UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE.
- Cranberry Cosmo 150ml e
- Lime Margarita 150ml e
- Mango Daiquiri 150lm e
Information
Ingredients
Water, Orange Wine, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (E296), Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Antioxidant (E300), Colour (E129)
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100ml Energy 327kJ - 78kcal Fat 0.0g - of which Saturates 0.0g Carbohydrate 12.6g - of which Sugars 12.6g Fibre 0.0g Protein 0.0g Salt Equivalent 0.0g Sodium 0.0g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Orange Wine, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (E330), Flavourings, Salt, Preservatives (E202, E211), Antioxidant (E300), Stabiliser (E414), Colours (E110, E102)
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100ml Energy 398kJ - 95kcal Fat 0.0g - of which Saturates 0.0g Carbohydrate 16.8g - of which Sugars 16.8g Fibre 0.0g Protein 0.0g Salt Equivalent <0.1g Sodium <0.1g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Orange Wine, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (E330), Flavourings, Salt, Preservatives (E202, E211), Antioxidant (E300), Stabiliser (E414), Colours (E150d, E102, E133)
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100ml Energy 398kJ - 95kcal Fat 0.0g - of which Saturates 0.0g Carbohydrate 16.8g - of which Sugars 16.8g Fibre 0.0g Protein 0.0g Salt Equivalent <0.1g Sodium <0.1g
