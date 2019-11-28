By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cocktail Baubles 3X150ml Gift

Cocktail Baubles 3X150ml Gift
£ 5.00
£11.12/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Wine Based Flavoured Cocktails
  • Pack size: 450ml

Information

Alcohol Units

0.8

ABV

5% vol

Country

China

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Product of China

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Simply chill. Pour and enjoy.

Warnings

  • WARNING: CONTAINS ALCOHOL.
  • KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE.
  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
  • NOT TO BE SOLD TO ANYONE UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE.

Importer address

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourne Science Park,
  • Melbourne,
  • SG8 6H,
  • UK.



  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourne Science Park,
  • Melbourne,
  • SG8 6H,
  • UK.



  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Beech House,
  • Melbourne Science Park,
  • Melbourne,
  • SG8 6HB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

450ml ℮

Safety information



    • Cranberry Cosmo 150ml e
    • Lime Margarita 150ml e
    • Mango Daiquiri 150lm e

    Information

    Ingredients

    Water, Orange Wine, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (E296), Flavourings, Preservatives (E202, E211), Antioxidant (E300), Colour (E129)

    

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100ml
    Energy327kJ
    -78kcal
    Fat0.0g
    - of which Saturates0.0g
    Carbohydrate12.6g
    - of which Sugars12.6g
    Fibre0.0g
    Protein0.0g
    Salt Equivalent0.0g
    Sodium0.0g
    • Cranberry Cosmo 150ml e
    • Lime Margarita 150ml e
    • Mango Daiquiri 150lm e

    Information

    Ingredients

    Water, Orange Wine, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (E330), Flavourings, Salt, Preservatives (E202, E211), Antioxidant (E300), Stabiliser (E414), Colours (E110, E102)

    

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100ml
    Energy398kJ
    -95kcal
    Fat0.0g
    - of which Saturates0.0g
    Carbohydrate 16.8g
    - of which Sugars16.8g
    Fibre0.0g
    Protein0.0g
    Salt Equivalent<0.1g
    Sodium<0.1g
    • Cranberry Cosmo 150ml e
    • Lime Margarita 150ml e
    • Mango Daiquiri 150lm e

    Information

    Ingredients

    Water, Orange Wine, Sugar, Acidity Regulators (E330), Flavourings, Salt, Preservatives (E202, E211), Antioxidant (E300), Stabiliser (E414), Colours (E150d, E102, E133)

    

    • Store in a cool, dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100ml
    Energy398kJ
    -95kcal
    Fat0.0g
    - of which Saturates0.0g
    Carbohydrate16.8g
    - of which Sugars16.8g
    Fibre0.0g
    Protein0.0g
    Salt Equivalent<0.1g
    Sodium<0.1g

