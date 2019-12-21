By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fever Tree Gin & Tonic Perfect Serve Gift Set

Fever Tree Gin & Tonic Perfect Serve Gift Set
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • The Ultimate G&T Tasting Experience Gift Set
  • If you love Gin and Tonic then this ultimate G&T tasting pack is the perfect treat.
  • We started Fever-Tree because we were tired of bad quality tonics masking the flavour of fine gins with sickly saccharin sweetener and artificial additives. We felt that gin deserves better, which is why we've travelled the world in search of the finest natural ingredients to go into our mixtures. The result is an award winning range of tonics like no other, that let the flavours of the gin shine through. So, whether you prefer a juniper-rich gin or one that is lighter or more floral, then there is always a fever-Tree tonic to pair with.
  • Fever-Tree Indian Tonic Water
  • A uniquely fresh tasting tonic with subtle citrus notes that are perfectly balanced by the natural quinine we source from the Congo. The gentle bitterness of the tonic enhances the classic juniper notes of award-winning Tanqueray, to make a timeless G&T.
  • If 3/4 of your drink is the mixer, mix it with the best™
  • Named Best Selling and Top Trending Tonic Water by The World's Top 250 Bars.*
  • *Drinks International 2015.
  • Tanqueray® London Dry Gin
  • Distilled in the UK by The Tanqueray Company
  • Martin Miller's® Gin
  • Distilled in England and blended with Icelandic water

Information

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end: see base of pack

Produce of

Glassess product of the EU, Tanqueray London Dry Gin 5cl distilled in the UK and Martin Miller's Gin 5cl distilled in England. Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Fever-Tree Glasses
  • Wash before use. Suitable for use in dishwashers.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

