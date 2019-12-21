Fever Tree Gin & Tonic Perfect Serve Gift Set

Product Description
- The Ultimate G&T Tasting Experience Gift Set
- If you love Gin and Tonic then this ultimate G&T tasting pack is the perfect treat.
- We started Fever-Tree because we were tired of bad quality tonics masking the flavour of fine gins with sickly saccharin sweetener and artificial additives. We felt that gin deserves better, which is why we've travelled the world in search of the finest natural ingredients to go into our mixtures. The result is an award winning range of tonics like no other, that let the flavours of the gin shine through. So, whether you prefer a juniper-rich gin or one that is lighter or more floral, then there is always a fever-Tree tonic to pair with.
- Fever-Tree Indian Tonic Water
- A uniquely fresh tasting tonic with subtle citrus notes that are perfectly balanced by the natural quinine we source from the Congo. The gentle bitterness of the tonic enhances the classic juniper notes of award-winning Tanqueray, to make a timeless G&T.
- If 3/4 of your drink is the mixer, mix it with the best™
- Named Best Selling and Top Trending Tonic Water by The World's Top 250 Bars.*
- *Drinks International 2015.
- Tanqueray® London Dry Gin
- Distilled in the UK by The Tanqueray Company
- Martin Miller's® Gin
- Distilled in England and blended with Icelandic water
Information
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before end: see base of pack
Produce of
Glassess product of the EU, Tanqueray London Dry Gin 5cl distilled in the UK and Martin Miller's Gin 5cl distilled in England. Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Fever-Tree Glasses
- Wash before use. Suitable for use in dishwashers.
Lower age limit
18 Years
- Fever-Tree Indian Tonic Water 200ml e
- Fever-Tree Elderflower Tonic 200ml e
- Tanqueray London Dry Gin 5cl e
- Martin Miller's Gin 5cl e
- 2 Fever-Tree Glasses
Ingredients
Carbonated Spring Water, Cane Sugar, Fresh Elderflower Extract, Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring, Quinine
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100ml Energy 143kJ / 34kcal Fat 0g Carbohydrate 8.5g of which sugars 7.5g Protein 0g Salt 0g
Ingredients
Carbonated Spring Water, Cane Sugar, Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring, Quinine
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100ml Energy 149kJ / 36kcal Fat 0g Carbohydrate 8.9g of which sugars 8.0g Protein 0g Salt 0g
