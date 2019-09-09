By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Malibu Pina Colada Kit

image 1 of Malibu Pina Colada Kit
£ 9.00
£9.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Piña Colada Kit
  • The summer is only a sip away

Information

Ingredients

Pineapple Juice (33%), Water, Coconut Milk (20%), Sugar, Lemon Juice (7%)

Alcohol Units

1.1

ABV

21% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See base of carton.

Produce of

Produced and bottled in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Coconut CupWash thoroughly before use.
  • Not suitable for use in a dishwasher or microwave.

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Chivas Brothers Limited,
  • Kilmalid,
  • G82 2SS,
  • Scotland.

Return to

  • Pernod Ricard UK,
  • Customer Services,
  • Building 12 Chiswick Park,
  • 566 Chiswick High Road,
  • London,
  • W4 5AN.
  • maliburumshop.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 452kJ
-97 kcal
Fat 3.9g
of which saturates 3.4g
Carbohydrate 17.5g
of which sugars 17.1g
Protein 0.6g
Salt 0g

