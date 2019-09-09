Malibu Pina Colada Kit

Product Description
- Piña Colada Kit
- The summer is only a sip away
Information
Ingredients
Pineapple Juice (33%), Water, Coconut Milk (20%), Sugar, Lemon Juice (7%)
Alcohol Units
1.1
ABV
21% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End: See base of carton.
Produce of
Produced and bottled in UK
Preparation and Usage
- Coconut CupWash thoroughly before use.
- Not suitable for use in a dishwasher or microwave.
Name and address
- Produced and bottled by:
- Chivas Brothers Limited,
- Kilmalid,
- G82 2SS,
- Scotland.
Return to
- Pernod Ricard UK,
- Customer Services,
- Building 12 Chiswick Park,
- 566 Chiswick High Road,
- London,
- W4 5AN.
- maliburumshop.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|452kJ
|-
|97 kcal
|Fat
|3.9g
|of which saturates
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|17.5g
|of which sugars
|17.1g
|Protein
|0.6g
|Salt
|0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019