Tesco Dog Biscuit With Turkey & Cranberry 500G

Disappointed woof!
Gin is misleading packaged in nice tin but inside just ordinary shaped biscuits Nothing festive or special
lovely tin, got one last year, getting another to
lovely tin, got one last year, getting another to keep their treats in
COMPOSITION: Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Various Sugars, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Cranberry Powder.
ADDITIVES: Colourants. Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin A 5000IU, Vitamin D3 500IU, Vitamin E 30mg, Ferrous Sulphate Monohydrate 66.67mg, Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate 57.14mg, Cupric Sulphate Pentahydrate 20mg, Manganous Oxide 4.84mg, Sodium Selenite 1.11mg, Calcium Iodate Anhydrous 0.79mg.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein 13%, Crude Fibres 2%, Fat Content 6%, Crude Ash 3.5%
Calories: 372 per 100g
Store in a cool dry place. Feeding guide: Feed as a treat or reward at any time, amount dependent on breed, age and level of activity. Drinking water should be available at all times.
Produced in the U.K.
Tin. Metal - Widely Recycled
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|100 g contains
|Crude protein
|13%
|Crude oils and fats
|6%
|Crude fibre
|2%
|Crude ash
|3.5%
|Moisture
|10%
