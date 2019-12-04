By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Dog Biscuit With Turkey & Cranberry 500G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Dog Biscuit With Turkey & Cranberry 500G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£6.00/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Product Description

  • A complementary pet food for dogs
  • Crunchy dog biscuits which can assist in keeping teeth clean. Vitamin & mineral enriched. Oven baked wheatmeal biscuits. Suitable for dogs over six months old. No artificial colours or flavours.
  • With Turkey and Cranberry Flavour Oven baked crunchy wheatmeal dog biscuits which can assist in keeping teeth clean. Vitamin & mineral enriched. Suitable for dogs over six months old. No artificial colours or flavours.
  • Biscuits shown on the tin for design purposes only, contents will vary.
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

COMPOSITION: Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats, Minerals, Various Sugars, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Cranberry Powder. 

ADDITIVES: Colourants. Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin A 5000IU, Vitamin D3 500IU, Vitamin E 30mg, Ferrous Sulphate Monohydrate 66.67mg, Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate 57.14mg, Cupric Sulphate Pentahydrate 20mg, Manganous Oxide 4.84mg, Sodium Selenite 1.11mg, Calcium Iodate Anhydrous 0.79mg.

ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein 13%, Crude Fibres 2%, Fat Content 6%, Crude Ash 3.5%

Calories: 372 per 100g

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Feeding guide: Feed as a treat or reward at any time, amount dependent on breed, age and level of activity. Drinking water should be available at all times.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide
  • Feed as a treat or reward at any time, amount dependent on breed, age and level of activity. Drinking water should be available at all times.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Tin. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g contains
Crude protein13%
Crude oils and fats6%
Crude fibre2%
Crude ash3.5%
Moisture10%

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Disappointed woof!

1 stars

Gin is misleading packaged in nice tin but inside just ordinary shaped biscuits Nothing festive or special

lovely tin, got one last year, getting another to

5 stars

lovely tin, got one last year, getting another to keep their treats in

