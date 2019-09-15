Xbox One Controller White

My controller always has to stay attached to the w
My controller always has to stay attached to the wire
Great
Ordered for collection from my local store the next day . Will order again no problems at all & was kept updated .
Great controller
Bought this for my son at Christmas and he has had no complaints. He can also use this for his gaming computer.
Perfect match for my Xbox
Great product, matches my brand new Xbox and works well
Easy to use
Ordered online and collected from a local store. It was convenient and took a couple of days to arrive which was fine. It was a bit cheaper than Amazon and other online shops I looked at too
Best deal
had the controller as part of a package with Xbox one, great deal
Everything perfect.
I bought this as an upgrade for my son as part of his Christmas present.The wireless controller is versatile,ergonomic and easy to use.White is easy to find in a teenagers bedroom and wireless means you can we it almost anywhere. Simply boxed and straight to the point.
Perfect
This was to go with her Christmas & birthday Xbox one present & was extremely happy birthday girl
Great contoller
Bought this for my son to replace a broke one. Works great.
Great Xmas present
Bought for son and he loves it makes a nice change from the black standard version