By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Xbox One Controller White

5(385)Write a review
Xbox One Controller White
£ 45.00
£45.00/each

Product Description

  • For xbox One
  • Experience the enhanced comfort and feel
  • Stay on target with textured grip
  • - sleek, streamlined design and textured grip
  • - Get up to twice the wireless range than previous controllers
  • - Remap buttons through the Xbox Accessories App
  • Experience the enhanced comfort and feel of the new Xbox Wireless Controller, featuring a sleek, streamlined design and textured grip. Enjoy custom button mapping and improved wireless range. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm stereo headset jack. And with Bluetooth technology, play your favorite games on Windows 10 PCs, tablets, and phones.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

385 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

My controller always has to stay attached to the w

5 stars

My controller always has to stay attached to the wire

Great

5 stars

Ordered for collection from my local store the next day . Will order again no problems at all & was kept updated .

Great controller

5 stars

Bought this for my son at Christmas and he has had no complaints. He can also use this for his gaming computer.

Perfect match for my Xbox

5 stars

Great product, matches my brand new Xbox and works well

Easy to use

5 stars

Ordered online and collected from a local store. It was convenient and took a couple of days to arrive which was fine. It was a bit cheaper than Amazon and other online shops I looked at too

Best deal

5 stars

had the controller as part of a package with Xbox one, great deal

Everything perfect.

4 stars

I bought this as an upgrade for my son as part of his Christmas present.The wireless controller is versatile,ergonomic and easy to use.White is easy to find in a teenagers bedroom and wireless means you can we it almost anywhere. Simply boxed and straight to the point.

Perfect

5 stars

This was to go with her Christmas & birthday Xbox one present & was extremely happy birthday girl

Great contoller

5 stars

Bought this for my son to replace a broke one. Works great.

Great Xmas present

5 stars

Bought for son and he loves it makes a nice change from the black standard version

1-10 of 385 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Red Dead Redemption 2 Xbox One Game

£ 25.00
£25.00/each

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Xbox

£ 40.00
£40.00/each

Fifa 20 Xboxone

£ 40.00
£40.00/each

Offer

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Xbox

£ 40.00
£40.00/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here