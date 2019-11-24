By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Chicken Ham Hock & Leek Pie 250G

Tesco Finest Chicken Ham Hock & Leek Pie 250G
£ 3.00
£1.20/100g
One pie
Typical values per 100g: Energy 940kJ / 225kcal

Product Description

  • All-butter puff pastry filled with British chicken, ham hock and leek in a white wine gravy.
  • With British chicken, Wiltshire cured ham hock, leeks and Sauvignon Blanc in flaky all butter puff pastry. With British Chicken breast and thigh, Wiltshire cured ham hock, leeks and Sauvignon Blanc in flaky all butter puff pastry. Carefully prepared by experts in an artisan bakery.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken (21%), Water, Butter (Milk) (10%), Single Cream (Milk), White Wine, Wiltshire Cured Ham Hock (4%) [Pork, Salt, Water, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Leek, Onion, Double Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Yogurt (Milk), Chicken Extract, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Parsley, Garlic Purée, White Pepper, Thyme, Carrot, Garlic, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins Remove outer packaging. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer packaging. Leave in foil tray.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Made using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pie (250g)
Energy940kJ / 225kcal2351kJ / 562kcal
Fat11.2g27.9g
Saturates6.0g14.9g
Carbohydrate21.2g52.9g
Sugars1.6g4.1g
Fibre1.3g3.3g
Protein9.2g23.0g
Salt0.5g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

11 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

You changed it !

2 stars

Why have you changed the crust from the lovely crusty unusual pie to a standard puff pastry pie casing ? This was the only pie I could get my daughter to eat she is not happy 😔

Worst pie I ever had. All pastry and no taste and

2 stars

Worst pie I ever had. All pastry and no taste and expensive!!

Too crusty

2 stars

Normally we love this, but this one that was bought last week, had very thick crust, and really not up to standard.

Not worthy of the title Tescos Finest

2 stars

Very disappointing. This is all pastry. The content of this pie barely filled a dessertspoon and consisted of very small pieces of meat, not like the illustration. Overpriced. The flavour was nice.

Awful

1 stars

Absolutely awful hardly any filling Only one chunk of chicken and another small piece and a couple of slithers of ham hock worse than an economy pie

We though this pie was very good when we first sts

3 stars

We though this pie was very good when we first stsrted having it,but the filling seems to have been cut down,and not as good as used to be.\please try to harder.Thanks

Not good. Pastry hard. Sloppy filling. Never compl

1 stars

Not good. Pastry hard. Sloppy filling. Never complained before but these were a waste of money.

Poor quality and too expensive.

1 stars

Too expensive for such low quality. No flavour, not enough filling, all pastry.

I don't believe that Tesco would do this!

1 stars

Purchased a Tesco Finest Chicken Ham Hock And Leek Pie 250G- from your Thornbury store, i'm absolutely disgusted to find that upon cutting the pie in halve to see that the contents were no more than half an inch above the base with maybe two inches of empty space above. This is not portrayed on the cardboard wrapping which shows the pie to be for all intents and purposes full. With no exaggeration, 90% pastry- I ate the meagre filling and threw the far too sweet pastry away. This is not what I expect from Tesco, i've always found your produce to be of a good quality at a fair price. So surprised that you would stoop so low- Sad to say, I may from now on be shopping elsewhere.

Awful

1 stars

A truly terrible watery pie with pastry like concrete

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

