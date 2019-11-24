Tesco Finest Chicken Ham Hock & Leek Pie 250G

You changed it !
Why have you changed the crust from the lovely crusty unusual pie to a standard puff pastry pie casing ? This was the only pie I could get my daughter to eat she is not happy 😔
Worst pie I ever had. All pastry and no taste and expensive!!
Too crusty
Normally we love this, but this one that was bought last week, had very thick crust, and really not up to standard.
Not worthy of the title Tescos Finest
Very disappointing. This is all pastry. The content of this pie barely filled a dessertspoon and consisted of very small pieces of meat, not like the illustration. Overpriced. The flavour was nice.
Awful
Absolutely awful hardly any filling Only one chunk of chicken and another small piece and a couple of slithers of ham hock worse than an economy pie
We though this pie was very good when we first stsrted having it,but the filling seems to have been cut down,and not as good as used to be.\please try to harder.Thanks
Not good. Pastry hard. Sloppy filling. Never complained before but these were a waste of money.
Poor quality and too expensive.
Too expensive for such low quality. No flavour, not enough filling, all pastry.
I don't believe that Tesco would do this!
Purchased a Tesco Finest Chicken Ham Hock And Leek Pie 250G- from your Thornbury store, i'm absolutely disgusted to find that upon cutting the pie in halve to see that the contents were no more than half an inch above the base with maybe two inches of empty space above. This is not portrayed on the cardboard wrapping which shows the pie to be for all intents and purposes full. With no exaggeration, 90% pastry- I ate the meagre filling and threw the far too sweet pastry away. This is not what I expect from Tesco, i've always found your produce to be of a good quality at a fair price. So surprised that you would stoop so low- Sad to say, I may from now on be shopping elsewhere.
Awful
A truly terrible watery pie with pastry like concrete