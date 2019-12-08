By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Steak & Ale Pie 250G

2(12)Write a review
Tesco Finest Steak & Ale Pie 250G
£ 3.00
£1.20/100g
One pie
  • Energy2353kJ 561kcal
    28%
  • Fat24.3g
    35%
  • Saturates13.1g
    66%
  • Sugars4.7g
    5%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 941kJ / 224kcal

Product Description

  • All-butter puff pastry filled with beef steak in ale gravy, and topped with sage and onion breadcrumbs.
  • With British steak and Cornish ale in flaky all butter puff pastry. With British steak and Cornish ale, using beef stock, in flaky all butter pastry; hand finished with a herb crumb. Carefully prepared by experts in an artisan bakery.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (33%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Ale (Barley) (12%), Butter (Milk) (9%), Water, Onion, Cornflour, Yogurt (Milk), Black Treacle, Yeast Extract, Beef Extract, Pasteurised Egg, Tomato Paste, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Malted Barley Extract, Black Pepper, Carrot, Thyme, Tomato Purée, Onion Powder, Sage, Garlic, Parsley, Herb Extract [Sage Extract, Canola Oil], Onion Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove outer packaging

Produce of

Made using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pie (250g)
Energy941kJ / 224kcal2353kJ / 561kcal
Fat9.7g24.3g
Saturates5.2g13.1g
Carbohydrate22.6g56.5g
Sugars1.9g4.7g
Fibre1.3g3.3g
Protein11.0g27.6g
Salt0.6g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

12 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasteless

1 stars

Bland and tasteless. Still looking for the bacon and chewing the steak 1 hour later.

SUPERB - LOVE THEM!

5 stars

SUPERB!! Lovely pastry and very tasty. Buy and enjoy regularly. I am referring to pie with the all butter pastry and poppy seeds top. Had what I hope is not a new version delivered today with sage and onion crumb topping - not good and butter FLAKY pastry also not good. Please re-think IF This is new version

Absolute rubbish - steer clear of it. Very little

1 stars

Absolute rubbish - steer clear of it. Very little meat and poor pastry. Wouldn't buy it again for half the price.

Omg is sensational

5 stars

This is the best steak pie I've ever eaten. Literally ever & I eat all the pies!.

Great, but needs salt.

3 stars

It was great, however it was very bland. That may sound contradictory but it is a simple fix, if the seasoning was great then I reckon this thing would shine. The pasty and the filling both need a good touch of salt, and it fixes everything.

All pastry and gravy

2 stars

Looks nice but very disappointing, only 3 tiny bites of steak, not very tasty.Will not buy again.

Where's the Steak?

2 stars

Bought 2 pies, one had maybe 6 small pieces of meat the other had 1 piece of steak in the whole pie, not impressed and not as good as some less expensive pies.

Too much pastry for one, which was very hard. Simi

1 stars

Too much pastry for one, which was very hard. Similar to when pastry has been overworked. Although the meat was excellent, there were only 6 pieces. Definitely not worth the money.

Money waster

1 stars

Rubbish no meat. If I could have given no stars I would!

Expensive

2 stars

I'm almost embarrassed to write a line or two about this pie. Much pastry, little filling and probably wouldn't be this price in that expensive shop. Please save yourself.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

