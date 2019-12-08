Tesco Finest Steak & Ale Pie 250G

Tasteless
Bland and tasteless. Still looking for the bacon and chewing the steak 1 hour later.
SUPERB - LOVE THEM!
SUPERB!! Lovely pastry and very tasty. Buy and enjoy regularly. I am referring to pie with the all butter pastry and poppy seeds top. Had what I hope is not a new version delivered today with sage and onion crumb topping - not good and butter FLAKY pastry also not good. Please re-think IF This is new version
Absolute rubbish - steer clear of it. Very little
Absolute rubbish - steer clear of it. Very little meat and poor pastry. Wouldn't buy it again for half the price.
Omg is sensational
This is the best steak pie I've ever eaten. Literally ever & I eat all the pies!.
Great, but needs salt.
It was great, however it was very bland. That may sound contradictory but it is a simple fix, if the seasoning was great then I reckon this thing would shine. The pasty and the filling both need a good touch of salt, and it fixes everything.
All pastry and gravy
Looks nice but very disappointing, only 3 tiny bites of steak, not very tasty.Will not buy again.
Where's the Steak?
Bought 2 pies, one had maybe 6 small pieces of meat the other had 1 piece of steak in the whole pie, not impressed and not as good as some less expensive pies.
Too much pastry for one, which was very hard. Simi
Too much pastry for one, which was very hard. Similar to when pastry has been overworked. Although the meat was excellent, there were only 6 pieces. Definitely not worth the money.
Money waster
Rubbish no meat. If I could have given no stars I would!
Expensive
I'm almost embarrassed to write a line or two about this pie. Much pastry, little filling and probably wouldn't be this price in that expensive shop. Please save yourself.