Kellogg's Corn Flakes 450G

Kellogg's Corn Flakes 450G
£ 1.89
£0.42/100g
30g
  • Energy481kJ 113kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.4g
    3%
  • Salt0.34g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1604kJ

Product Description

  • Toasted flakes of golden corn
  • The Original & Best*
  • *Source: independent survey by MMR, June 2016, tested against 85% of the flakes products in UK/ROI. Online survey with 1,000 consumers.
  • We don't make cereals for anyone else

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited

  • 50% vit. D daily needs
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA approved
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Sugar, Barley Malt Flavouring, Salt, Vitamins & Minerals: Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin), Vitamin B1 (Thiamin), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Number of uses

15 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

Return to

  • Consumer Service
  • www.kelloggs.com
  • UK: 0800 626 066
  • ROI: 1800 626 066
  • Kellogg's,
  • Manchester,
  • M16 0PU,
  • UK.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g (%RI*)30g (%RI*)
Energy 1604kJ481kJ
-378kcal113kcal (6)
Fat 0.9g0.3g (<1)
of which saturates 0.2g0.1g (<1)
Carbohydrate 84g25g
of which sugars 8g2.4g (3)
Fibre 3g0.9g
Protein 7g2.1g
Salt 1.13g0.34g (6)
Vitamin D 8.4µg (167)2.5µg (50)
Thiamin (B1) 0.91mg (83)0.28mg (25)
Riboflavin (B2) 1.2mg (83)0.35mg (25)
Niacin (B3)13.3mg (83)4.0mg (25)
Vitamin B6 1.2mg (83)0.35mg (25)
Folic Acid (B9)166µg (83)50.0µg (25)
Vitamin B12 2.1µg (83)0.63µg (25)
Iron 8.0mg (57)2.4mg (17)
Vitamins:--
Minerals:--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

