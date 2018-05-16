Nestle Medium Selection Box 143.7G

Product Description
- Kitkat: Two crispy wafer fingers covered with milk chocolate (66%). Rowntree's Jelly Tots: Fruit Flavoured jelly sweets. Smarties: Milk chocolate (65%) in a crisp sugar shell. Milkybar: White chocolate. Animal Bar: Milk chocolate.
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Milkybar is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan which is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product. Find out more at ra.org.
- www.milkybar.co.uk
- Why have just one of your NESTLÉ® favourites, when you can have a choice? This selection box of iconic chocolate treats contains KitKat®, SMARTIES®, Milkybar®, Rowntree's® Jelly Tots® & Animal Bar® packs, making this pack an ideal gift which can be shared with friends and family.
- Unwrap, break off a finger, snap it in two and savour the crispy wafer finger covered in deliciously smooth milk chocolate. KITKAT 4 Finger was first launched in 1935 as 'Rowntree's Chocolate Crisp' and didn't acquire its name until two years later in 1937. KITKAT 2 Finger Milk chocolate biscuit bar uses sustainably sourced cocoa from The Nestle Cocoa Plan to ensure a better deal for the Ivorian cocoa farmers who supply us and better chocolate for you! KITKAT 2 Finger makes a great addition to any lunch and also a great treat!
- SMARTIES®, colourful milk chocolate sweets in a crisp sugar shell. SMARTIES® are coloured by nature, which means that they are coloured from food and plant extracts only. Available in a mixture of 8 different coloured shells - covering red, yellow, green, blue, violet, pink, brown and orange. Unique to the UK only, the orange SMARTIES® are the only colour to contain a flavour - with the shell infused with natural orange oil. SMARTIES® were originally named 'Chocolate Dragée' when we first started making them in Rowntree's in York around 1882 - before being renamed Chocolate Beans, then finally SMARTIES® in 1937.
- We love milk at Milkybar®, which is why we've added even more of it to our chocolate. The same delicious taste that you and your family know and love but with milk as our No.1 ingredient. It's simple stuff! Good things come in small packages, just like the Milkybar® Kid Bar which is great to enjoy on the go. With great creamy tasting smooth white chocolate, enjoy milky deliciousness in a bar, with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Milkybar® still maintains strong milk credentials today and its simple, uncomplicated recipe is loved by both kids and adults.
- Our lovely little JELLY TOTS come in five tasty flavours: blackcurrant, strawberry, lemon, lime and orange. With real fruit juice and no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, they are perfect for a moment of child-like playfulness, whatever age you are. JELLY TOTS are suitable for vegetarians and vegans. In 1862, Henry Rowntree bought a simple cocoa works in the city of York and turned it into a confectionery company. Henry was joined in business in 1869 by his brother Joseph Rowntree who eventually took over and transformed the company's fortunes. The brothers hired French confectioner August Claude Gaget, and with his expertise, they developed the recipe for ROWNTREE'S® Fruit Pastilles, which they launched in 1881. Following on from this, the confectionery company developed ROWNTREE'S® Fruit Gums, JELLY TOTS and TOOTY FROOTIES. 2009 saw the launch of the newest edition to the family - ROWNTREE'S® RANDOMS. ROWNTREE'S® pledge no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives in any of their products.
- A yummy milk chocolate bar, at a perfect size, full of fun, with exciting puzzles and games inside the wrapper, so the enjoyment lasts long after the bar is gone.
- Animal Bar® was launched in 1963 as a real milk chocolate bar, with a fun game on the inside of each wrapper. Every bar has two different animals, along with their names; moulded on the surface of the chocolate. There are a total of six different animal friends to play with in every pack: Leo the Lion, Micky the Monkey, Percy the Parrot, Lucy the Leopard, Ziggy the Zebra and Sid the Snake.
- Create your own mini adventure with every bar alongside your favourite characters and go wild with Animal bar®.
- Have you seen the Milkybar selection box which is an ideal Christmas gift?
- Kitkat and Animal Bar
- Contains 1 serving.
- Rowntree's Jelly Tots
- Contains approximately 3 servings.
- Smarties
- Contains approximately 2 servings.
- Milkybar
- Contains 2 servings.
- Box - Recycle
- Insert - Recycle
- A selection box containing a variety of delicious treats from Nestle brands
- With no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives, it's a gift you can feel happy to give!
- Pack size: 143.7G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Nuts
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Kitkat, Milkybar and Animal Bar
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Bar = 1 Serving
- Rowntree's Jelly Tots
- Know Your Servings
- 7 Sweet = 1 Serving
- Smarties
- Know Your Servings
- 16 Sweets = 1 Serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Rowntree's Jelly Tots and Smarties
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
143.7g
Safety information
Rowntree's Jelly Tots and Smarties Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
- A selection box containing a variety of delicious treats from Nestle brands
- With no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives, it's a gift you can feel happy to give!
- 1 x Rowntree's Jelly Tots
- 1 x Kitkat 2 Finger
- 1 x Smarties Tube
- 2 x Milkybar
- 1 x Animal Bar
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Milk Powders (Skimmed and Whole), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea/ Illipe/ Mango Kernel/ Kokum Gurgi/ Sal), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Soya Lecithin), Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Vanilla Flavourings, Salt, Butterfat (from Milk), Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Nuts
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store cool and dry
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per bar Reference Intake* %RI* Energy 2102kJ 437kJ 8400kJ - 502kcal 104kcal 2000kcal 5% Fat 24.4g 5.1g 70g 7% of which: saturates 13.7g 2.8g 20g 14% Carbohydrate 62.7g 13.0g 260g 5% of which: sugars 51.0g 10.6g 90g 12% Fibre 2.1g 0.4g - - Protein 6.7g 1.4g 50g 3% Salt 0.23g 0.05g 6g <1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 1 serving - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
- A selection box containing a variety of delicious treats from Nestle brands
- With no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives, it's a gift you can feel happy to give!
- 1 x Rowntree's Jelly Tots
- 1 x Kitkat 2 Finger
- 1 x Smarties Tube
- 2 x Milkybar
- 1 x Animal Bar
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Butterfat (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Rice Starch, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Radish, Black Carrot, Lemon, Hibiscus), Orange Oil, Spirulina Concentrate, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White), Natural Vanilla Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Nuts
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store cool and dry
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 16 sweets Reference Intake* %RI* Energy 2008kJ 382kJ 8400kJ - 478kcal 91kcal 2000kcal 5% Fat 19.6g 3.7g 70g 5% of which: saturates 11.3g 2.1g 20g 11% Carbohydrate 69.6g 13.2g 260g 5% of which: sugars 64.4g 12.2g 90g 14% Fibre 1.0g 0.2g - - Protein 5.3g 1.0g 50g 2% Salt 0.14g 0.03g 6g <1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains approximately 2 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
- A selection box containing a variety of delicious treats from Nestle brands
- With no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives, it's a gift you can feel happy to give!
- 1 x Rowntree's Jelly Tots
- 1 x Kitkat 2 Finger
- 1 x Smarties Tube
- 2 x Milkybar
- 1 x Animal Bar
Information
Ingredients
Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed) (37.5%), Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Mango Kernel, Palm, Sal, Shea), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring, White Chocolate contains Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Nuts
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store cool and dry
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per bar Reference Intake* %RI* Energy 2265kJ 272kJ 8400kJ - 542kcal 65kcal 2000kcal 3% Fat 31.7g 3.8g 70g 5% of which: saturates 19.1g 2.3g 20g 12% Carbohydrate 52.9g 6.3g 260g 2% of which: sugars 52.5g 6.3g 90g 7% Fibre 0.0g 0.0g - - Protein 10.8g 1.3g 50g 3% Salt 0.35g 0.04g 6g <1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 2 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
- A selection box containing a variety of delicious treats from Nestle brands
- With no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives, it's a gift you can feel happy to give!
- 1 x Rowntree's Jelly Tots
- 1 x Kitkat 2 Finger
- 1 x Smarties Tube
- 2 x Milkybar
- 1 x Animal Bar
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Nuts
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store cool and dry
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per bar Reference Intake* %RI* Energy 2199kJ 418kJ 8400kJ - 526kcal 100kcal 2000kcal 5% Fat 27.8g 5.3g 70g 8% of which: saturates 16.1g 3.1g 20g 16% Carbohydrate 62.9g 12.0g 260g 5% of which: sugars 61.8g 11.7g 90g 13% Fibre 1.1g 0.2g - - Protein 5.3g 1.0g 50g 2% Salt 0.14g 0.03g 6g <1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains 1 serving - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
- A selection box containing a variety of delicious treats from Nestle brands
- With no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives, it's a gift you can feel happy to give!
- 1 x Rowntree's Jelly Tots
- 1 x Kitkat 2 Finger
- 1 x Smarties Tube
- 2 x Milkybar
- 1 x Animal Bar
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Starch, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Concentrated Fruit Juices (1%) (Apple, Blackcurrant, Lime, Lemon, Orange, Strawberry), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins, Carotenes, Curcumin)
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Nuts
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store cool and dry
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 7 sweets Reference Intake* %RI* Energy 1474kJ 189kJ 8400kJ - 347kcal 44kcal 2000kcal 2% Fat 0.1g Trace 70g <1% of which: saturates Trace Trace 20g <1% Carbohydrate 86.4g 11.1g 260g 4% of which: sugars 59.0g 7.6g 90g 8% Fibre Trace Trace - - Protein 0.1g Trace 50g <1% Salt 0.44g 0.06g 6g 1% *Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) - - - - Contains approximately 3 servings - - - - Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages - - - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020