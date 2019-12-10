Chapoutier Cotes Du Rhone Villages 75Cl

Great everyday Rhone

For the price, Chapoutier wines strike me as a bargain, the ordinary Cotes du Rhône being the biggest of these bargains. It’s full bodied but complex with a long finish. All good - easy drinking but rather survival.
A classy wine at a bargain price
This is a wonderful example of a Cotes du Rhône. Rich,spicy on the palate and a perfumed nose. You can’t go wrong with anything from Chapoutier.
superb drinking wine
Truly lovely CdR, one of the best I've had in this price bracket - served with a hearty stew last week and was epic! Highly recommended, good fruit but also heavy enough to stand up to to serious food and strong cheese too. Bargain with the 25% discount but good value on the shelf at £8 - if you can find it, three local Tesco's have sold out