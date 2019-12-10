By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Chapoutier Cotes Du Rhone Villages 75Cl

5(4)Write a review
image 1 of Chapoutier Cotes Du Rhone Villages 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red French Wine
  • M. Chapoutier, founded in 1808, cultivates its vines respecting the balance of nature. This gives full expression to the complexity of the soil and to the grape variety. With gastronomy in mind, our aim is to produce wine which will combine perfectly with food.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Nice garnet red colour with aromas of red fruits and spices such as liquorice and grey pepper

Region of Origin

The Rhone Valley

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

M. Chapoutier

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Michel Chapoutier

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grenache, Shiraz/Syrah, Mourvèdre, Carignan

Vinification Details

  • Michel Chapoutier often uses concrete tank for its wines. Concrete tank allows micro-oxigenation and gives a better expression of the fruit. For the Côtes du Rhône Villages we use 100% concrete for fermentation and 1 month ageing in concrete as well.

History

  • Independent and family-owned. Members of Chapoutier family have been in the Rhône since 1808. Polydor Chapoutier was the first to buy vines. Michel Chapoutier took over the domain in 1990 and represents now the 7th generation. Fascinating character, charismatic and passionate. He is full of energy and ideas, always active. He is a lover of the terroir: he always tries to find the best terroirs around the world.

Regional Information

  • In its southern reaches, the Côtes du Rhône Villages wine region spreads across the Rhône's terraces and alluvial plains, not to mention the slopes of various hills, atop which so many small villages are perched.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • M. Chapoutier.,
  • 26600 Tain.,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.chapoutier.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great everyday Rhone

4 stars

Great everyday Rhone

For the price, Chapoutier wines strike me as a bar

5 stars

For the price, Chapoutier wines strike me as a bargain, the ordinary Cotes du Rhône being the biggest of these bargains. It’s full bodied but complex with a long finish. All good - easy drinking but rather survival.

A classy wine at a bargain price

5 stars

This is a wonderful example of a Cotes du Rhône. Rich,spicy on the palate and a perfumed nose. You can’t go wrong with anything from Chapoutier.

superb drinking wine

5 stars

Truly lovely CdR, one of the best I've had in this price bracket - served with a hearty stew last week and was epic! Highly recommended, good fruit but also heavy enough to stand up to to serious food and strong cheese too. Bargain with the 25% discount but good value on the shelf at £8 - if you can find it, three local Tesco's have sold out

