Tesco 2 Pack Steak Slices 300G

Write a review
Tesco 2 Pack Steak Slices 300G
£ 1.75
£0.58/100g

One slice
  • Energy1616kJ 387kcal
    19%
  • Fat22.1g
    32%
  • Saturates10.5g
    53%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1077kJ / 258kcal

Product Description

  • Beef steak pieces and onion in gravy wrapped in puff pastry.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • British Beef. Flaky puff pastry filled with tender steak in a rich beef gravy. Our expert bakers make the pastry for our slices, creating layers of flaky puff pastry. The fillings are cooked for tenderness and packed into the pastry, so you get flavour in every bite. The slice is then baked with a milk glaze for a crisp, golden finish.
  • British beef
  • Eat hot or cold
  • Oven 20 mins
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Beef (22%), Palm Oil, Onion, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Beef Stock, Tomato Paste, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Balsamic vinegar, Black Treacle, Malted Barley Extract.

Beef Stock contains: Beef Extract, Water, Salt, Beef, Onion, Carrot, Tomato Purée, Garlic, Black Pepper, Thyme.

Balsamic vinegar contains: Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • A variety of products are prepared on our counters, this product may contain other allergens.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave heating. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 25-30 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (150g)
Energy1077kJ / 258kcal1616kJ / 387kcal
Fat14.7g22.1g
Saturates7.0g10.5g
Carbohydrate22.1g33.2g
Sugars2.1g3.2g
Fibre1.6g2.4g
Protein8.5g12.7g
Salt0.6g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasteless

1 stars

Tasteless!

Magicians Steak Slices

1 stars

Bought two packs (4 slices), cooked & served up three slices. Out of the 3 steak slices, one contained one small piece of meat and a piece of gristle / silverskin, one had two small pieces of steak and the third slice had what my daughter described as some 'little scattered bits of meat, one of which looked like a hamsters paw'. These slices have a nice flavour but I don't see how they can be described as 'filled with tender steak (in a rich beef gravy)'. Perhaps they should be called Magicians Steak Slices as all of the steak seems to have disappeared. I shall not be purchasing these again.

Really nice

5 stars

Delicious. Nice chunks of steak and the gravy is yummy

Unenjoyable

2 stars

Dry pastry, not much filling, what is there is tasteless, much preferred to old mince, and onion slice, not worth the price. Will not buy again.

The clocks a tikka!!!

3 stars

I like them but I liked the tikka ones a lot more but none on the shelves, where are they? Please make some more, pretty please. Ron

changing the pastry recipe was a bad move

1 stars

These used to be really nice but the pastry recipe changed recently. They've added wholemeal flour to it and it is awful. They've done it to all of their slices, unfortunately. I won't be buying any more until the recipe is changed back.

