Tesco 2 Pack Steak Slices 300G

Tasteless
Tasteless!
Magicians Steak Slices
Bought two packs (4 slices), cooked & served up three slices. Out of the 3 steak slices, one contained one small piece of meat and a piece of gristle / silverskin, one had two small pieces of steak and the third slice had what my daughter described as some 'little scattered bits of meat, one of which looked like a hamsters paw'. These slices have a nice flavour but I don't see how they can be described as 'filled with tender steak (in a rich beef gravy)'. Perhaps they should be called Magicians Steak Slices as all of the steak seems to have disappeared. I shall not be purchasing these again.
Really nice
Delicious. Nice chunks of steak and the gravy is yummy
Unenjoyable
Dry pastry, not much filling, what is there is tasteless, much preferred to old mince, and onion slice, not worth the price. Will not buy again.
The clocks a tikka!!!
I like them but I liked the tikka ones a lot more but none on the shelves, where are they? Please make some more, pretty please. Ron
changing the pastry recipe was a bad move
These used to be really nice but the pastry recipe changed recently. They've added wholemeal flour to it and it is awful. They've done it to all of their slices, unfortunately. I won't be buying any more until the recipe is changed back.