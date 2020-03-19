Zog (New Edition) Julia Donaldson

Lovely
Bought this as a Xmas present. Very happy with it, I click & collected. Book in fantastic condition, there when it was supposed to be. Beautifully written, lovely book
Another great story
Our little one loves all of the books in this series and this one didn't disappoint
Fab book
It's Julia Donaldson, what's not to like? Great story and pictures, my 3 year old loves it.
Lovely story
One of the best books from Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, my daughter loves it.
Great present thank you.
Excellent service and great product. Present for niece absolutely perfect.
Fantastic book!
We bought this book online for our daughter, after lending it from the library. We all love it so much. I love doing the voices, but we especially like the message. The girl in the story wants to be a doctor, rather than a "Princess" & after having to read Snow White 1000 times, what a relief it is to be giving our girl such greater hopes in life!
Great story
Fantastic tale from Julia Donaldson, she always manages to delight 2 - 5
Great kids book, for adults too!!!!
My grandson absolutely loves this book, he's grandparents do too!!