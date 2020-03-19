By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Zog (New Edition) Julia Donaldson

  • Zog is the keenest dragon in school.
  • He's also the most accident-prone.
  • Luckily, a mysterious little girl always comes by and patches
  • up his bumps and bruises.
  • But will she be able to help him with his toughest test: capturing
  • a princess?
  • A wonderfully funny story from the author and illustrator of
  • The Gruffalo, Stick Man
  • and ZOG, which have all beenmade
  • into animated films shown on BBC1

Information

Lovely

Bought this as a Xmas present. Very happy with it, I click & collected. Book in fantastic condition, there when it was supposed to be. Beautifully written, lovely book

Another great story

Our little one loves all of the books in this series and this one didn't disappoint

Fab book

It's Julia Donaldson, what's not to like? Great story and pictures, my 3 year old loves it.

Lovely story

One of the best books from Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, my daughter loves it.

Great present thank you.

Excellent service and great product. Present for niece absolutely perfect.

Fantastic book!

We bought this book online for our daughter, after lending it from the library. We all love it so much. I love doing the voices, but we especially like the message. The girl in the story wants to be a doctor, rather than a "Princess" & after having to read Snow White 1000 times, what a relief it is to be giving our girl such greater hopes in life!

Great story

Fantastic tale from Julia Donaldson, she always manages to delight 2 - 5

Great kids book, for adults too!!!!

My grandson absolutely loves this book, he's grandparents do too!!

