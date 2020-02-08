By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Oral-B Starwars Kids 3+ Electric Electric Toothbrush

5(88)Write a review
image 1 of Oral-B Starwars Kids 3+ Electric Electric Toothbrush
£ 35.00
£35.00/each

Product Description

  • Extra-soft bristles clean teeth as gently as a
  • A Rotating power head reaches, surrounds and
  • Compatible with the Disney Magic Timer app by
  • The Oral-B Kids electric toothbrush for ages 3+ gives kids the fun of Star Wars with the gentle, effective clean of a dentist-recommended Oral-B toothbrush. With a unique, kid-friendly sensitive mode, this brush gently cleans kids' teeth. It removes more plaque than a regular manual toothbrush. Four Star Wars themed stickers are included to customize the handle.
  • Specifically designed to be gentle for kids
  • Round brush head sized for small mouths
  • Extra-soft bristles are gentle on tender gums
  • Suitable for ages 3+
  • Customize the brush handle with 4 Star Wars themed stickers
  • Works with the Disney Magic Timer ap by Oral-B
  • Rechargeable battery for an 8-day charge
  • Encourages brushing for 2 minutes with a built-in-timer

Information

Warnings

  • Periodically check the cord for damage. If the cord is damaged, take the charging unit to an Oral-B Braun Service Centre. A damaged or non-functioning unit must no longer be used. Not intended for use by children under age of 3 years. This appliance is not intended for use by children or persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities, unless they are supervised by a person responsible for their safety. In general, we recommend that you keep the appliance out of the reach of children. Children should be supervised to ensure they do not play with the appliance. If the product is dropped, the brush head should be replaced before the next use, even if no damage is visible. Do not place or store the charger where it can fall or be pulled into a tub or sink. Do not place the charger in water or other liquid. Do not reach for a charger that has fallen into water. Unplug immediately. Do not modify or repair the product. This may cause fire, electric shock or injury. Consult your dealer for repairs or contact an Oral-B Service Centre. Do not disassemble the product except when disposing of the battery. When taking out the battery for disposal, use caution not to short the positive (+) and negative (-) terminals. Do not insert any object into any opening of the appliance / charging unit. Do not touch the power plug with wet hands. This can cause electric shock. When unplugging, always hold the power plug instead of the cord. Use this product only for its intended use as described. Do not use attachments which are not recommended by the manufacturer. If you are undergoing treatment for any oral care condition, consult your dental professional prior to use.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0XP
  • UK
  • 0800 731 1792
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Safety information

View more safety information

Periodically check the cord for damage. If the cord is damaged, take the charging unit to an Oral-B Braun Service Centre. A damaged or non-functioning unit must no longer be used. Not intended for use by children under age of 3 years. This appliance is not intended for use by children or persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities, unless they are supervised by a person responsible for their safety. In general, we recommend that you keep the appliance out of the reach of children. Children should be supervised to ensure they do not play with the appliance. If the product is dropped, the brush head should be replaced before the next use, even if no damage is visible. Do not place or store the charger where it can fall or be pulled into a tub or sink. Do not place the charger in water or other liquid. Do not reach for a charger that has fallen into water. Unplug immediately. Do not modify or repair the product. This may cause fire, electric shock or injury. Consult your dealer for repairs or contact an Oral-B Service Centre. Do not disassemble the product except when disposing of the battery. When taking out the battery for disposal, use caution not to short the positive (+) and negative (-) terminals. Do not insert any object into any opening of the appliance / charging unit. Do not touch the power plug with wet hands. This can cause electric shock. When unplugging, always hold the power plug instead of the cord. Use this product only for its intended use as described. Do not use attachments which are not recommended by the manufacturer. If you are undergoing treatment for any oral care condition, consult your dental professional prior to use.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

88 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

To remove from market

1 stars

1. The product should be with timer. It isn't! Misleading information should not be printed. 2. Brush head is already too tiny to children older than 6 years. So there should be information printed on package. 3. Speed and sound of the product is not appealing for children and do not comply with toddlers or teenagers nervous system sensibility. 4. Product handle is too big, like the battery version, however alternatively you can't use batteries. 5. Design and colours are tasteless.

Excellent!

5 stars

Way better than my daughters old tooth brush her teeth are always nice and clean now x

Excellent!

5 stars

Good!!!! Love the fresh feeling and the clean feeling unlike manual toothbrushes don’t give

Excellent!

5 stars

It's excellent value and makes children want to use it because of the branding. Easy to use too but effective plaque removal is dependant on knowing the correct brushing techniques.

Excellent!

5 stars

Bought this for my daughter made brushing her teeth far easier. Due to its frozen design she was excited to brush her teeth and also she now had a tooth brush like mummys. It does a really good job of cleaning and gets to them hard to reach places

Excellent!

5 stars

Absolutely fantastic so much more better for children, my son has the Disney cars one and looks forward to using it. Highly recommended for kids

Excellent!

5 stars

I bought this for my little girl and she absolutely loves it, It's so easy to use and a great way to keep on top of plaque A great experience and fantastic value for money.

Excellent!

5 stars

My granddaughter was desperate to try an electric toothbrush like Mummy and Daddy’s. It’s easy to use and very effective. She loves it and I now need to get one to keep at my house for sleepovers.

Excellent!

5 stars

My daughter hates brushing her teeth but this toothbrush made her want to do it. Her teeth are healthy and look great.

Great!

4 stars

I’ve had two of these now and my daughter won’t use anything else. She loves that it’s electric like mummy & daddy’s as it makes her feel grown up, while also being appealing to her age group.

1-10 of 88 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Oral-B Stages Star Wars Electric Toothbrush Heads 4

£ 18.00
£4.50/each

Oral-B Frozen Kids 3+ Electric Toothbrush

£ 35.00
£35.00/each

Colgate Minions Kids Battery Toothbrush

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Aquafresh Big Teeth 6-8Yrs Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here