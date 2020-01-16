By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oral-B Stages Star Wars Electric Toothbrush Heads X4

£ 18.00
£4.50/each
  • The Oral-B Kids replacement electric toothbrush heads, featuring Star Wars characters, are specially designed for kids as of 3 years old. They feature extra-soft bristles gentle on young gums, smaller head for small mouths, and a unique round head to cup each tooth. Each toothbrush head features Disney characters your kids will love.
  • Unique electric toothbrush round heads designed especially for kids
  • Provide a gentle brushing experience
  • Ideal size and softness for the mouths of children
  • Makes brushing teeth fun with Star Wars characters
  • Works with the free Disney Magic Timer app, to motivate kids to brush for longer
  • Recommended for age 3+
  • Compatible with the entire lineup of Oral-B Kids 3+ electric toothbrush
  • From the #1 brand recommended by dentists worldwide

Information

Produce of

Germany

Warnings

  • For kids 3+ years.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 1792
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Safety information

View more safety information

For kids 3+ years.

10 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

They're small enough for a small mouth, my 6yo has been using them since 4, still needs a bit of help with it, but he enjoys the themes on the brush heads. They're basic round spinning head, compare to the adult variety, but that's ok.

Excellent!

5 stars

They do a good job,the work better that the average toothbrush.

Excellent!

5 stars

My son Ryan started using this since he was 4 years old, he’s almost 8 now. He absolutely loves it, I’ll makes brushing so easy and fun.

Excellent!

5 stars

My daughter loves brushing with these brushes due to the vibrant colour and character print. Would always recommend to friends, very happy with product.

Excellent!

5 stars

My younger children love the head replacements. Can be added onto most toothbrushes but the designs are really good and hard wearing to. Bristles are great at removing plague to.

Excellent!

5 stars

I had some issues in the past with my toothbrush - then a friend of mine recommended this one - the oral b. thanks.

Excellent!

5 stars

The design is astonishing - clear reminds me of a good quality product.

Great!

4 stars

Oral-b toothbrush is one of the best product i have used. My kids also use the same. Good product.

Good!

3 stars

This is a very interesting product. This is a very interesting product.

Excellent!

5 stars

Eand fun for all the kids makes bed time an important time,lots of fun in the bathroom

