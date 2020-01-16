Oral-B Stages Star Wars Electric Toothbrush Heads X4

Excellent!
They're small enough for a small mouth, my 6yo has been using them since 4, still needs a bit of help with it, but he enjoys the themes on the brush heads. They're basic round spinning head, compare to the adult variety, but that's ok.
Excellent!
They do a good job,the work better that the average toothbrush.
Excellent!
My son Ryan started using this since he was 4 years old, he’s almost 8 now. He absolutely loves it, I’ll makes brushing so easy and fun.
Excellent!
My daughter loves brushing with these brushes due to the vibrant colour and character print. Would always recommend to friends, very happy with product.
Excellent!
My younger children love the head replacements. Can be added onto most toothbrushes but the designs are really good and hard wearing to. Bristles are great at removing plague to.
Excellent!
I had some issues in the past with my toothbrush - then a friend of mine recommended this one - the oral b. thanks.
Excellent!
The design is astonishing - clear reminds me of a good quality product.
Great!
Oral-b toothbrush is one of the best product i have used. My kids also use the same. Good product.
Good!
This is a very interesting product. This is a very interesting product.
Excellent!
Eand fun for all the kids makes bed time an important time,lots of fun in the bathroom