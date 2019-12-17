By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mccain Gastro Chips 700G

3(30)Write a review
Mccain Gastro Chips 700G
Per 135g serving oven cooked
  • Energy1585kJ 379kcal
    19%
  • Fat20.5g
    29%
  • Saturates5.0g
    25%
  • Sugars0.7g
    <1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen

Product Description

  • Triple cooked gastro chips prepared in beef and vegetable oil
  • For more information see www.maccain.co.uk
  • Here at McCain we're a family owned foods company and we know good, honest food tastes best. That's why we keep things simple.
  • We're passionate about potatoes and our farmers who grow them. Our farmers are the extension of our McCain family and we have worked with some of them for over 3 generations.
  • With the finest crops, we always cut from whole potatoes and prepare with love and care using real, simple ingredients and no artificial colours or preservatives. Made with 100% British potatoes for everyone to enjoy!
  • Triple cooked luxury beef dripping
  • British potatoes
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

Potato (87%), Vegetable Oil (9%) (Corn Oil, Sunflower Oil), Beef Dripping (4%), Salt

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen at -18ºC or belowIf thawed do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook 500g of McCain Triple Cooked Gastro Chips. If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly.
To get the best results cook from frozen, our instructions are guidelines only. For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
Already twice cooked in our McCain kitchen, then once more in yours for extra deliciousness!
Preheat the oven to 230ºC/220ºC Fan/Gas Mark 8.
For best results use a deep edged baking tray without holes and preheat the tray for 5 minutes.
Spread a single layer of chips onto a baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven.
Bake for 25-30 minutes, turning them every now and again, until they're lovely, crisp and light golden.
Take care: The fat will be hot!

Preparation and Usage

  • For a crispy golden finish these chips are cooked in beef dripping & vegetable oil so please use a deep edged tray with no holes.
  • Take care: The fat will be hot!

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 ovened servings

Name and address

  • McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
  • Freepost NEA 11518,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BR.

Return to

  • McCain - Now You're Talking
  • We love to hear what you think about our products, so please get in touch*
  • Call us 0800 146 573 (ROI 1800 409 623) Mon to Fri 9am-5pm. Except Bank Holidays.
  • Email Us customer.relations@mccain.co.uk
  • Visit Us www.mccain.co.uk
  • Write To Us
  • Customer Relations,
  • McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
  • Freepost NEA 11518,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BR.
  • *Please quote all the information in this box

Net Contents

700g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g FrozenPer 100g Oven Baked
Energy kJ8491174
kcal203281
Fat g11.915.2
of which saturates g3.03.7
Carbohydrate g21.031.6
of which sugars g0.50.5
Fibre g2.23.0
Protein g1.92.9
Salt g0.20.3
This pack contains 3 ovened servings--

30 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

The BEST chips

5 stars

Best chips ever! Full of flavor. The whole family loves them and fight over every single chip! They are big and filling and you only need a handful per person. The fat is what gives it that amazing crunchiness. I suggest roasting them for longer than recommended until they begin to brown and stop being soft on the outside. Enjoy!

Myth and Chips

5 stars

Outstanding, try and never look back. The way chips used to be ... a meal in one with salt in and your own shake of vinegar Eat straight out of folded newspaper in a dream of times past when the world was young.

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious, best frozen chips we have tried. recommended

Full of grease, tried to cook these in the actifry

1 stars

Full of grease, tried to cook these in the actifry and they all went to mush , worst frozen chips ever , avoid !

Dripping in greas

1 stars

Dripping in grease, took ages to cook and didn't go brown. Tasted not very nice. Chips are coated all over in fat and grease, this goes everywhere during cooking and is really unhealthy. Bad product. Tesco's chips own brands are a lot tastier and healthier.

Delicious

5 stars

The best oven chips and yes that means fat coming off them when they cook.It also means flavour and crispness. I put them on kitchen paper as I do with homemade roasties before serving.I cook at a high temp and turn half way through.Yummy.

"Oil" Buy Them!

5 stars

Best oven chips ever - yes they are oily but they're also delicious! Naughty but oh so nice, just have less (now and again) :-)

The beef dripping gives these a lovely flavour!

5 stars

These are the tastiest frozen chips I've ever had. Dont be put off by the amount of grease in the tray at the end of cooking they're cooked in beef dropping g to give them that delicious taste. People complaining about these being very gready obviously didnt read the packet.

Oil Slick Chips!!

1 stars

would not buy these again,they are the greasiest chips I have ever had,I had to pour fat off of the tray and then mop with a kitchen towel Nasty!!

The best oven chips ever!

5 stars

Delicious, crunchy, fluffy inside. Turn over half way through cooking and don't be put off by the amount of fat. Although eat in moderation

1-10 of 30 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

