Mccain Gastro Chips 700G

The BEST chips
Best chips ever! Full of flavor. The whole family loves them and fight over every single chip! They are big and filling and you only need a handful per person. The fat is what gives it that amazing crunchiness. I suggest roasting them for longer than recommended until they begin to brown and stop being soft on the outside. Enjoy!
Myth and Chips
Outstanding, try and never look back. The way chips used to be ... a meal in one with salt in and your own shake of vinegar Eat straight out of folded newspaper in a dream of times past when the world was young.
Delicious
Delicious, best frozen chips we have tried. recommended
Full of grease, tried to cook these in the actifry
Full of grease, tried to cook these in the actifry and they all went to mush , worst frozen chips ever , avoid !
Dripping in greas
Dripping in grease, took ages to cook and didn't go brown. Tasted not very nice. Chips are coated all over in fat and grease, this goes everywhere during cooking and is really unhealthy. Bad product. Tesco's chips own brands are a lot tastier and healthier.
Delicious
The best oven chips and yes that means fat coming off them when they cook.It also means flavour and crispness. I put them on kitchen paper as I do with homemade roasties before serving.I cook at a high temp and turn half way through.Yummy.
"Oil" Buy Them!
Best oven chips ever - yes they are oily but they're also delicious! Naughty but oh so nice, just have less (now and again) :-)
The beef dripping gives these a lovely flavour!
These are the tastiest frozen chips I've ever had. Dont be put off by the amount of grease in the tray at the end of cooking they're cooked in beef dropping g to give them that delicious taste. People complaining about these being very gready obviously didnt read the packet.
Oil Slick Chips!!
would not buy these again,they are the greasiest chips I have ever had,I had to pour fat off of the tray and then mop with a kitchen towel Nasty!!
The best oven chips ever!
Delicious, crunchy, fluffy inside. Turn over half way through cooking and don't be put off by the amount of fat. Although eat in moderation